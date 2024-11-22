Te Waka Toi Awards: Aroha Yates Smith wins the highest honour

Now in its 38th year, the Te Waka Toi Awards honour the growth, artistry, and enduring legacy of ngā toi Māori.

This year’s Supreme Award, Te Tohu Aroha mō Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu, was presented to Aroha Yates-Smith.

Yates-Smith’s distinguished academic career has focused on elevating the stories of atua wāhine, female deities.

Aroha is also an acclaimed author, curator, and collaborator with artists like Richard Nunns and Hirini Melbourne.

Creative New Zealand has forgone an awards ceremony this year opting to take the awards to the recipient, her whānau, in her home.

Te Kaupapa o Toi Aotearoa senior manager Haniko Te Kurapa explains that this year’s awards were delivered in a unique way.

“Rather than a traditional ceremony, we chose to honor our recipients on their whenua. We travelled across the country to personally present the awards and provide a koha, allowing recipients to celebrate with their whānau and communities in a meaningful way that reflects their values.”

Te Matatini Award

This year’s Te Matatini Award was presented to northern haka power couple Chris and Sandra Henare. They founded the northern group Muriwhenua and have taught haka to many schools across the region for 25 years.

They created initiatives such as Kids Club Pioke, Muriwhenua sports teams, Te Hiku Maiangi festival and the Muriwhenua Daddy’s Club.

Te Tohu Aroha mō Ngoi Kumeroa Pewhairangi – supported by Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori:

Mateheke Tweedie Waititi (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Rongowhakaata) was presented this award for her contribution to the arts and te reo Māori.

Her work includes: The translation and performance of Troilus and Cressida in te reo Māori; the release of Moana Reo Māori in 2017, coinciding with Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week); translating Don McGlashan’s classic waiata, ‘Bathe in the Water’ performed by Hollie Smith for the Waiata Anthems compilation; and Māori language adaptations of Disney films such as The Lion King, Frozen, and Coco.

This year she led the charge in the films Encanto Reo Māori and Moana 2, which is set to hit the screens next week.

Her dedication has provided Māori whānau and tamariki with contemporary te reo Māori resources, allowing them to see and hear their language on the big screen.

List of winners

Ngā Tohu ā: Tā Kingi Ihaka | Sir Kingi Ihaka Award recognising lifetime contribution

Ngahiwi Tomoana (Ngāti Kahungunu/Ngāti Hawea, Ngāti Hori, Samoan)

Haami Te Whaiti (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Ngāi Tahu, Rangitāne)

Ngā Tohu Hautūtanga Auaha Toi – Making a Difference Award:

Julie Paama-Pengelly (Ngāiterangi, Ngāi Tūwhiwhia, Ngāti Tauaiti, Ngāti Tapu)

James Thornton Webster (Ngati Mahuta, Ngati Maniapoto, Ngāti Apakura, Pākehā)

Mataaho Collective:

Erena Arapere-Baker (Te Atiawa ki Whakarongotai, Ngāti Toa Rangātira)

Sarah Hudson (Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Pūkeko)

Bridget Reweti (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi)

Terri Te Tau (Rangitāne, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa)

Ngā Manu Pīrere Award – recognising emerging Māori artists showing promise and potential in their chosen art form:

Rangipo Ihakara (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Tuwharetoa, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kuri, Akatokamanava (Mauke Island) Araura Enua (Aitutaki Island)

Jade Hohaia Te Uri Karaka (Raukawa, Waikato, Ngā Puhi, Ngāi Tahu)

Purewa Hohi Hodge (Taranaki Iwi, Ngāti Tama-rongo, Muaūpoko)

Te Tohu Iho Pūmanawa Award – recognises the contribution of a tangata whaikaha, turi Māori, Deaf or disabled Māori artist:

Rāhera Turner (Waikato/Tainui, Ngāti Mahuta, Te Patupō, Ngāti Tūwharetoa)

Te Tohu o Te Papa Tongarewa Rongomaraeroa – supported by Te Papa Tongarewa:

Ngahuia Te Awekōtuku (Te Arawa, Tūhoe, Waikato iwi)

Te Tohu Aroha mō Ngoi Kumeroa Pewhairangi – supported by Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori:

Mateheke Tweedie Waititi (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Rongowhakaata)

Te Tohu Whakamanawa o Te Matatini – supported by Te Matatini:

Sandra Henare (Ngāti Kurī/Te Arawa)

Chris Henare (Ngāti Kahu/Te Whānau-ā-Apanui/Ngāti Porou)