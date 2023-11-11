Rangimoana Taylor receives highest honour in Māori arts

Actor and storyteller Rangimoana Taylor has received the supreme award at the 2023 Te Waka Toi Awards. (Photo / Supplied)

The richness and diversity of Māori artistic expression have been celebrated at the 37th annual Te Waka Toi Awards in Hamilton on Saturday evening.

Thirteen Māori artists were recognised with awards across eight categories, including mixed-media artist Sarah Holten, who passed away prior to the awards evening and was celebrated posthumously.

“We hope that by holding the event in the regions, the heart of ngā toi Māori, artists and their whānau can feel a strong connection to the event and celebrate individuals who have, or are currently, shaping the creative landscape in Aotearoa,” said Haniko Te Kurapa, Kaiwhakahāere o Te Kaupapa o Toi Aotearoa.

Supreme award

Rangimoana Taylor, a respected actor and storyteller from Ngāti Porou and Te Whānau ā Apanui, took home the top award, Te Tohu Aroha mō Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu Supreme Award.

Taylor’s career spans over 35 years, including international stages and renowned Māori theatre groups. He has also contributed to Māori education and youth through his writing and advocacy.

Taylor has shared his knowledge as a teacher at Toi Whakaari, New Zealand Drama School and as a Takitimu Performing Arts School lecturer. He has also worked as an actor, director and advisor in television and film.

His commitment to Māori education is seen in his writing, focusing on helping young Māori. He has also written children’s stories and contributed to Schools Broadcasting on Radio.

“It wasn’t just about acting. It was about helping young Māori find themselves, find what they want to do, and theatre can help them get there,” said Taylor.

Lifetime achievement awards

Te Raina Ferris (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Māmoe, Kāi Tahu, Italy) and Horiana Tootell (Ngāti Waewae, Ngāi Tahu) received the Ngā Tohu Ā Tā Kingi Ihaka | Sir Kingi Ihaka Awards for Lifetime Achievement.

Ferris is celebrated for her expertise in haka and karanga, while Tootell is a dedicated guardian of pounamu, sharing its cultural significance with the world.

Te Raina Ferris. (Photo / Supplied)

Ferris’ journey began in the 1970s when she joined Tamatea Arikinui and participated in over 30 Te Matatini competitions. In 2000, she began teaching karanga to a new generation of women. Her legacy continues today as she and her daughters Helena, Miriama and Piri teach karanga at their family retreat centre, Kurawaka.

“I was put out as a kaikaranga on the marae when I was 17. I was told what to say, and away I went, and it grew from there. By the time you step out into your adult life, you’ve got confidence, and I know my confidence came from my upbringing on the marae,” said Ferris.

Horiana Tootell. (Photo / Supplied)

Tootell is a devoted guardian of pounamu in the Arahura Valley. She and her family have dedicated their life to protecting the precious resource, with her advocacy for pounamu extending beyond the West Coast.

She shares its cultural significance through storytelling and hosts visitors to experience its power. Tootell has also represented her people’s stories at the World Expo in Japan.

Innovation awards

Amber Curreen (Ngāpuhi), Estella Hineratia Tawha-Davis (Ngaati Maahanga, Waikato-Tainui, Ngaati Raukawa, Ngaati Maiotaki, Ngaati Toarangatira) and Graham Tipene (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Haua, Ngāti Manu) were honoured with the Ngā Tohu Hautūtanga Auaha Toi – ‘Making a difference award’ for their Māori arts and culture contributions.

Curreen’s theatre work emphasises te reo Māori, while Tawha-Davis’s Kapa Haumanu programme empowers rangatahi. Tipene’s artistry enriches the cityscape with Māori kaupapa.

Te Tohu Iho Pūmanawa award

Sarah Holten, of Ngāti Maniapoto and Tūwharetoa descent, received the Te Tohu Iho Pūmanawa award for her “remarkable mixed-media artistry, transcending physical limitations”.

The award, which recognises the creativity of tangata whaikaha, Māori artists living with disabilities, and their contributions to the arts, was celebrated posthumously at the awards evening.

Sarah Holten. (Photo / Supplied)

Holten’s life was celebrated in Auckland last week by her whānau, alongside her mentors, friends, and members of the disabled community. They remembered her not only for her significant artistic work but also for her stubborn spirit, which was partly shaped by her battle with Rett syndrome. Sarah’s tenacity, her wit, and her leadership qualities were a force that underpinned her artistic expression.

“Sarah’s journey from a simple pastime to becoming the artist she was always meant to be has been nothing short of inspiring,” said Lisa Holten, her mother, who graciously accepted the award on Holten’s behalf.

Holten overcame significant physical barriers to produce her art, employing adaptive tools like head pointers and eye gaze technology to craft her unique and powerful visual statements. Her journey as an artist began in her late teens at Māpura Studios, where she was nurtured by her art teacher, Michaela Callaway, who recognised her natural artistic sense.

Emerging artists

Brianne Te Paa (Ngāti Kahu, Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Te Whānau-a-Apanui), Bridy Lundon (Ngāpuhi, Waikato-Tainui) and Tuakoi Ohia (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāti Hine, Te Ati Awa, Tainui, Te Arawa, Ngāti Pākehā) were recognised with Ngā Manu Pīrere awards, acknowledging their promise in various art forms.

Partner awards

The late Putiputi Mackey’s (Ngāti Porou) contributions to Māori performing arts were honoured with the Te Papa Tongarewa Rongomaraeroa Award, while street artist and designer Graeme Hoete, aka Mr G, was celebrated with the Te Tohu Aroha mō Ngoi Kumeroa Pewhairangi Award.

Ngamoni Huata, who “embodies the essence of perpetuating Māori traditions and arts” received the Te Tohu Whakamānawa o Te Matatini Award.

Putiputi Mackey with whānau and friends. (Photo / Supplied)

Mackey was a huge contributor to the Ngāti Pōneke cultural club in Wellington, where she helped bring together people and culture.

“Nan’s love language was to serve people. Nan was always doing things for other people and Ngāti Poneke; in return, they would do much for us,” said mokopuna Milly Mackey of her grandmother’s legacy.

Creative New Zealand in collaboration with Te Papa Tongarewa, Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori and Te Matatini hosted the event in the Waikato.