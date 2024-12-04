‘Polytreneur’ breaks into mainstream with Pasifika babywear

Pacific business owner and 'Polytreneur' Noeleen Tuala is celebrating the recent milestone of setting up a kiosk in Manukau Westfield Mall.

After many long nights and tears, a business owner is celebrating her babywear company’s second anniversary alongside the launch of a pop up store in Auckland.

Tongan and Sāmoan entrepreneur Noeleen Tuala said the decision to open a kiosk at Westfield Manukau was both personal and deliberate.

With a large population of Pasifika people in South Auckland, the Manukau location showcases the business and Pasifika designs.

“We want to see more of our designs and our products on the shelves in a mainstream place.”

Tuala, who opened the store at the end of November, described the experience as surreal.

“It feels so good to be here. I’ve had so many people come in after seeing us on social media, buying products, and showing their support, it’s exciting to see their reaction.”

Celebrating two years of success, PELE’s kiosk at Westfield Manukau embodies the growing presence of Pacific entrepreneurs in mainstream retail.

The business began with a personal quest to find a better blanket for her grandson.

“I actually went looking for a blanket or a minky … and there was nothing in New Zealand.

“The one I found in Australia arrived, but the quality was not okay to me.

“That’s when I knew that this was my moment, and I could do better and was going to just give it my all.”

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board chair Apulu Reece Autagavaia said it’s a significant step forward, and the “tip of the iceberg” for visibility of Pacific businesses.

“There’s a lot of hidden talent, potential, and a customer base in South Auckland that you just need to look on Facebook pages and social media to see – the market is there, but it’s hidden from the mainstream.

“When people see the support for this business, they’ll realise the extent of the buying power in our communities.”

Supporting Pacific entrepreneurs [subheading]

A report by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited: Glimpses into Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s Pacific Economic Future, underscored the importance of Pacific success in Auckland’s economy and called for increased visibility of Pacific businesses in high-traffic areas.

Apulu hoped the opening of Pele would lead to more inclusivity in mainstream retail.

“Pacific entrepreneurs are often overlooked, but showcasing successful businesses in prominent spaces like Westfield could change that.

“If we support these businesses, maybe other centers will see the value and open more spaces for Pacific enterprises.”

Noeleen Tuala found it hard to find quality Pasifika designed items for her grandbabies so PELE was created.

Manurewa-born Tuala viewed her success as an example for others to follow, and said she wouldn’t be here without her village.

“There are a lot of hard moments - long nights, tears, and hits to your mental health. It’s a journey that takes a toll, but it’s important to look after yourself.

“My ‘why’ has always been my family, but I’ve realised it’s much bigger than that, I want to represent my people and show them that they can do this too.”

Tuala said being a Pacific business owner has challenged and motivated her.

“It’s just nice to be able to stand in our authenticity – being Pacifica – and make our parents proud, as well as those who came before us and those who come after us.

“I’m the first Pacifica business in here showcasing these designs,” Tuala says of her presence at Westfield.

For the next five weeks, Tuala will remain at Westfield Manukau before deciding whether to sign a longer lease.

Manukau Westfield was approached for comment about Pele Business being the first Pacific-owned business at the mall since it opened in 1976.