‘Bomb the bill’ - Ngāti Wai’s creative approach to Treaty principles submissions

With just one month left to make submissions the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill, iwi across the motu are turning to innovative and creative methods to inspire their people to engage.

From digital campaigns to manu competitions, these efforts aim to amplify Māori voices in a debate that could reshape the interpretation of te Tiriti.

Ngāti Wai is among those leading the charge. In Whangārei, descendants gathered at local swimming pools for fun and to drive home a message.

“The kids did bombs at the pool here in Whangārei. It was free of charge, and a family-oriented social event,” Ngāti Wai Trust chair Aperahama Taonui said.

The event was part of a broader strategy to ensure participation wasn’t limited to protests or hīkoi but extended into local communities and homes.

“But it was important to bring it back home. Then the request came from the descendants of Ngāti Wai, who wanted to participate and support the cause,” Taonui said.

The iwi’s efforts have been met with overwhelming support, with submission boxes flooded.

“Our box, which was set up to collect submissions, has been flooded, and it will be sent on to Wellington shortly,” Taonui confirmed.

Meanwhile, students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae have taken their commitment to the next level, travelling to Parliament to deliver their submissions in person.

For Ngāti Wai, rangatahi are at the centre of their efforts, with local schools, sports clubs, and kapa haka groups encouraged to contribute.

“Also, the local schools, the sports clubs, and the kapa haka groups are being encouraged to submit as well, as the Treaty is sacred, not just a piece of paper,” Taonui said.