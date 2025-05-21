Nicola Willis says budget promises strong support for Māori and their whānau

Nicola Willis says Māori should have confidence that tomorrow’s budget will deliver for them and their whānau.

“This is a budget that delivers sound economic management, investments, and things New Zealanders need and a recipe for growth,” said Nicola Willis.

Giving a preview, she said the savings are being invested in education services, better health services, funding the police, and rebuilding New Zealand’s defence capability.

Te ahua nei ka puta he hua mō te mātauranga Māori, heoi anō, hei āpōpō ka kitea mēnā ka whakawhiwhia te tahua pūtea ki te A ki te B ki te C rānei.

“They should also know their priorities for their tamariki are our priorities, and in particular our education minister has been considering how we can achieve ensure greater student achievement, including for Māori students,” Willis added.

“There are a range of initiatives in this budget that will support Māori to thrive.”

Ehara hoki, hei tāna, i te take hei rehurehu i te moni, anō nei he pū.

Willis said they will be very clear about the overall savings delivered in the budget from pay equity changes.

“There’s two components to that, one is about tightening the regime so it just focuses on sex-based discrimination,” Willis explained.

“The other is about being clear that we are not writing a blank cheque for every private sector employer. Previously, the last government gave an indication that any settlements that were met with the funded sector employers would be automatically funded by the government.”

Ko te take nui he whakaōrite i ngā tāwēwē o te pēke, tāria āpōpō.