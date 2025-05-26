‘Gut-wrenching’: Kaikohe community mourns death of local toddler

The Kaikohe community is reeling over the ‘gut-wrenching’ loss of three-year-old Catalya Remana Tangimetua-Pepene, known to loved ones as Remana.

Described as a happy and beautiful child, Remana was found unresponsive at a Tawanui Rd property around 6.15pm last Wednesday.

A 45-year-old man is facing charges of assaulting Remana over a period in April, and of her alleged murder on May 21.

A local resident says, “It’s pretty gut-wrenching for a little community like Kaikohe to go through something like this - the whole town [is] feeling it for sure.”

“I’m still at a loss just to hear a sad ending of a young life. To have it taken away is pretty sad,” said another.

The accused, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court today. Media were declined to be in court, but Te Ao Māori News understands the man has two charges - murder and assault on a child.

Te Rūnanga-ā-iwi-ō-Ngāpuhi chairman, Mane Tahere says the iwi are mourning the loss of their beloved mokopuna.

‘Ehara i te āhuatanga tauhou ki te hapori’

“Pouri rawa tērā kōhuru i te mea he taonga tērā - toru ana tau anake. Nō reira aroha atu ki te whānau, tangi ana tēnei mō te mokopuna a Rahiri.”

Ahakoa te taumaha o wēnei take, hei tā Tahere, ehara tēnei i te āhuatanga tauhou ki ngā hapori o Te Tai Tokerau.

“He raru nui kei a tātau Te Whare Tapu o Ngāpuhi. Ehara tēnei mea te meth me te kōhuru he mea hou kei waenganui i o tātau hapori.”

Āpiti atu ki tēnei, ko te riri ā-whare, ko ngā mahi tūkino ā-whānau, ko te kore mahi me te kāinga kore wētahi raru nui e aupēhi nei i a rātau.

“Oho ake tatau, he aha kē tātau e kite ai tēnei tū āhuatanga i ēnei o ngā rā? Me aukatingia tēnei mahi patu tamariki,” te kī a Tahere.

“Inā kei runga koe i te tarutaru, haere ki te whai [āwhina hei] hakatika i tō ake orangatanga.”

‘Me tiaki i ā tātau tamariki’

Tributes continue to flow for three year old Remana who was farewelled at Te Paea Marae at Ngāraratunua today.

A neighbour said, “I [saw] her every morning - she was happy to go to school.”

Another resident who worked closely with the whānau says, “Every morning we’d see him walking that girl to school. [He] was proud. [I] just don’t know what happened.”

Locals are urging whānau to take an active role in keeping their tamariki safe.

“If you think there’s something going on just [act] on it,” one woman says.

“You [must] react to it straight away to avoid this outcome. Communication is key - [there’s] always someone that cares in this town.”

Name suppression for the alleged offender has been granted until 11 June.