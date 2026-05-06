Rangatahi in Northland to get better crisis support

Rangatahi in Te Tai Tokerau will have access to a better crisis response, with a dedicated Youth Acute Respite Service opening alongside three additional Youth Suicide Prevention Coordination roles, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announced today.

“Every life lost to suicide is one too many. I feel deeply for the families, friends and loved ones who carry that grief. Losing a child is every parent’s worst nightmare, and I want to ensure everything possible is being done to prevent this,” Doocey says.

“Last year, a heartbreaking and damning coroner’s report was released into the loss of six young people in Northland. I strongly disagreed with Health New Zealand’s response to the coroner and made it clear that where a need is identified, funding must go towards that region or initiative, particularly when it comes to suicide prevention.

Doocey says they are now delivering on what the coroner and those on the ground have called for, with an additional $1.3 million per year now going towards the region.

He says the new Youth Acute Respite Service will provide an alternative to hospital admission, helping to de-escalate crises and offering support following inpatient care.

It is intended to act as a ‘circuit breaker’ by supporting young people earlier and reducing the need for more intensive interventions.

“It’s clear from the coroner’s findings that too many young people were falling through the cracks. This investment is about addressing those issues by creating a more connected and less fragmented system.”

“Three new Youth Suicide Prevention Coordination roles will strengthen the Northern region’s suicide prevention response and grow the frontline workforce. These roles will help guide young people to the right support at the right time.”

“Every New Zealander, no matter where they live, must have access to mental health support. This is non-negotiable, and this investment helps ensure that is happening.

Doocey says National has increased the mental health ringfence funding significantly each budget since coming into Government, and that funding must go to areas where it’s most needed.

“That’s why I made it clear that HNZ must take the Coroner’s recommendations extremely seriously and ensure they look to implement the findings, including establishing these new roles.”

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz|

What’s Up: free counselling for 5 to 19 years old, online chat 11am-10.30pm 7 days/week or free phone 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 11am-11pm

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155\

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.