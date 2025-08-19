Mural of Rotorua teen defaced, sparking community outrage

A Rotorua mural honouring 15-year-old Trustis Gear, who died after a police pursuit in 2024, has been defaced, sparking anger and calls for greater respect for

A mural commemorating 15-year-old Trustis Gear has been defaced in Ngongotahā, Rotorua.

The mural, painted in memory of the teenager who died following a police pursuit in October 2024, was intended as a space of remembrance and reflection for the community.

However, the vandalised mural has left the community disappointed and concerned, with some calling for increased respect and protection for public artworks.

Gear’s mother, Kamani Kingi says she is left in dismay and the feeling of grief has again struck her and her family.

“Disappointed, angry, mixed emotions but mostly broken, Broken to see, see that happen for us, for our boy and for our community, for our rangatahi,” she says.

She further adds that the mural was a way of reconnecting with her son after his passing.

“It automatically brought tears to my eyes, it took my breath away. Seeing our son’s beautiful smile again, his face, his spirit reflecting from the mural. Yeah, it was overwhelming, but it gave me immense gratitude.”

Remembering a cheeky/loving boy

The mural of remembrance for Trustis Gear was unveiled in February, honouring the life of the 15-year-old who lost his life last year.

According to reports, Gear fled the police after he was signaled to stop, initiating a pursuit.

However, the artist of the mural, Taumata Soloman says he is deeply concerned with defacing of his mural.

Photo credit: Aukaha News

“Tēnei momo raweke he rerekē i te mea he tohu whakamaumahara tēnei ki tētahi kua hinga,kua mate, kua wehe ki te pō, tētahi tangata e ora nei te haere ki te tūkino i tētahi tohu whakamaumahara, kāore e whakaaetia.”

Community members remain divided. Some locals said the artwork was a powerful tribute to a young life lost too soon.

“It was awesome when they put it up, it was mean as, he was a local boy that grew up here that played rugby with our kids with my boy and it was sad when he left”

“I hope they catch who did it too. There’s no need for it, no matter what there no need for **** like that.”

“I feel sorry for the whānau in itself, if I had lost a child, I wouldn’t wanna see it in that way to be disrespected.”

Others, however, questioned the mural’s place in the community.

“I can understand why it was vandalised, because it shouldn’t be there in the first place.”

Kei te kimi i te ara kei mua i te aroaro

Kua whakahoki kōrero atu te tari o te pirihimana ki a Aukaha News e mea ana kua whiwhi i a rātou tētahi rīpoata i te 13 o Ākuhata mō ngā mahi whakaweriweri i te matarahi mō Trustis. Ka mutu, e aromatawaitia nei ngā pārongo i tēnei wā.

Photo credit: Aukaha News

Heoi anō, e whakapono nui ana a Kamani Kingi, ehara tērā matarahi i te mea peita noa, he hohonu ake tōna tikanga.

“They’re the heart of our community, our rangatahi and that was the vision and the kaupapa behind the mural was to be able to create a space of healing and love for our rangatahi to allow them to be seen and heard and know that they’re cared for.”