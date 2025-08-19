Nūhaka School home again, now seeks funds to rebuild

After two years of displacement caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and the 2024 East Coast floods, Nūhaka School has finally returned to its original campus.

During that time, classes were held in borrowed classrooms, at the local marae, and even in the Mormon church. Some students had to travel elsewhere for specialised teaching due to limited in-house funding.

Principal Raelene McFarlane says returning has brought a much-needed sense of stability.

“Now they’ve got shelves to put their things on, art on the walls, and there’s such a buzz around the school.

“They’re loving learning and enjoying the spacious classrooms and breakout areas,” she says.

Push for funding

Despite being back on its grounds, the school still faces challenges. Funding is needed for a playground, garden, scooter and bike shed, and even a bus shelter to protect tamariki in bad weather.

The local community has been helping with limited resources, and the school is now working with funding strategist Jenni Giblin.

Together, they are exploring new ways to raise money and train the board to access support that government funding no longer covers.

Nūhaka School / photo credit: Te Ao Māori News

Over the past 20 years, Giblin has helped secure more than $280 million in grants and is now bringing her expertise to support rural schools in accessing additional funding.

She says helping rural schools access grants is about “building vibrant communities,” but for Nūhaka School, it’s also personal.

“When I was growing up, my father used to talk a lot about Nūhaka. His first job after leaving school was at Wai Station here, and he always spoke about how welcomed he felt by the community and what an amazing group of people it was. So, when I heard about the situation at Nūhaka School, I wanted to help,” she says.

Principal Raelene McFarlane believes the partnership will create opportunities for students who have suffered after two years of hardship.

“We have big plans, including a beautiful māra kai for our community. We also have pakeke flats at the back that we want to engage with, helping make our school the heart of the community again, like it was before everything fell apart,” she says.

Ngā uauatanga i roto i ngā tau

Ka noho te taone iti nei ki waenga i a Tūranga me Te Wairoa, ā, hei tā tatauranga Aotearoa, kāre i kō atu i te 220 tāngata te nui o te taupori.

Ka mutu, kua pā kinotia tēnei hapori i ngā tau e rua kua mahue ki muri.

Ko te huripari i te tau 2023 me ngā waipuke nui i tērā tau, i auhi nui mai ai tēnei hapori.

Nūhaka church / photo credit: Te Ao Māori News

Hei tua atu, e 104 ngā tauira o te kura, ā, hei tā McFarlane e pōraruraru ai ētahi o ngā tauira, nā te kaha whiu o te huarere i ngā tau e rua kua pahure.

“You’d have this downpour and this fog would just come over the kids, and they’re literally looking out the window, down at their books, but out the window, and they’re worrying.

“What’s happening on the farm? Where’s Mum? Is she in town? Can she get home? Will we get home on our buses?”

Heoi anō, kua hiki te kohu i tō ngā tauira hoki atu ki te kura me ngā hiahia nui tō rātou e pā ana ki tō rātou kura.

Hei tā Paris, he ākonga tau waru i te kura, e hiahia ana kia whakawhānui ake te papa tākaro mō ngā tamariki o te kura.

“We need more grass and space so we can play around, not just on the concrete.”