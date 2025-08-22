Work stops as human remains found in Whakatāne

Police and an archaelologist have confirmed that bones found of the Waiewe Street reserve site are human. Photo: Troy Baker

Work on a council emergency management facility in Waiewe Street has been stopped following the discovery of kōiwi (human remains) on the site.

Whakatāne District Council strategic Māori partnership kaihautū and acting commercial services general manager Hone Patrick confirmed yesterday that work had stopped following the discovery of bones.

He said in consultation with New Zealand Police and an archaeologist, it had been confirmed that kōiwi (human remains) were found.

A karakia has been carried out, the site remains closed, and further comment will be provided as investigations progress.

“We ask the public to respect the tapu (sacredness) of this area and stay away from the work site,” Mr Patrick said.

The council began the work last week, building facilities on council reserve land to help be better prepared to respond to emergencies such as flooding and tsunami.

The facilities include additional garaging and workspace to provide back-up facilities to add to the district’s emergency preparedness.