Three years on: have Māori wards made a difference in Whangārei?

In just a few weeks, voters across Aotearoa will decide the future of Māori wards in local government. Whangārei, one of 35 councils to introduce Māori wards in 2022, is reflecting on what has - or has not - changed for hapū since then.

Māori wards allow those on the Māori electoral roll to vote for candidates representing them in local government.

Introduced under the Local Electoral Act 2002, early efforts were often overturned by referendums. A 2021 law change removed this public veto, leading 35 councils to establish Māori wards for the 2022 elections.

However, the current government plans to reinstate referendums and 42 councils, including Whangārei, will hold binding polls. If voted down, Māori wards will be removed by 2028.

With the decision approaching, hapū in Whangārei are reflecting on whether Māori wards have truly made a difference.

“We need to keep the voice at the table,” says Deb Harding, Māori Ward Councillor for Whangārei District Council.

“It’s better for us to be at the table than in the gallery.”

Ko Deb Harding tētahi o ngā kaikaunihera wāri Māori tuatahi o Te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Whangārei. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Ngā wāri Māori - he tuatahitanga mō Whangārei

Three years ago, Harding and Phoenix Ruka became the first ever Māori ward councillors elected to the Whangārei District Council. A historic moment for the Whangārei District, backed by many mana whenua.

“Ko mātau tētahi o ngā wehenga o te kāinga nei i tohe kaha kia whai reo ki te tēpu whakatau a te Kaunihera, kia whai niho te noho a te Māori ki taua tēpu,” says Aperahama Edwards, chairman of the Ngātiwai Trust Board.

In 2020, Whangārei District Council voted 8-6 to establish Māori wards for 2022 and 2025. They reaffirmed this in August 2024 with a 12-1 vote, which triggered a binding referendum alongside the 2025 elections.

That same year, the Te Kārearea Strategic Partnership Standing Committee was established to strengthen Māori participation in governance. The committee includes eight councillors and eight mandated hapū representatives, fostering co-governance on key issues.

After a highly charged council session in August 2024, Mayor Vince Cocurullo, who had voted against Māori wards in 2020, did not reveal his personal view. Instead, he emphasised his support for a democratic process and welcomed the opportunity for the community to decide in a binding referendum, as reported by RNZ.

Ngā māharahara o te hau kāinga

Nicki Wakefield of Ngāti Kahu o Torongare, part of Te Kārearea, describes the past term as ‘death by a thousand cuts’ due to limited funding and constant challenges to Māori wards’ governance role.

“It’s hard to say what we’ve achieved here in Whangārei over the last three years,” she says.

“We need elected members who understand - who can at least talk to us. There’s no guarantee of that without Māori wards.”

While the structure exists, Wakefield says resourcing and influence remain limited.

“It sounds like co-governance - powerful in name - but we don’t really make decisions together, nor do we have a budget or kaimahi. I’d like to see that improve.”

She highlights ongoing concerns around land, development, and environmental protection.

“Our city was built on top of us, without consent. Pā sites were demolished, the takutai moana reclaimed, and a city built there. The RMA reform is frightening because it threatens the little input we have into Whangārei’s future.”

He uri a Nicki Wakefield nō Ngāti Kahu o Torongare, he mema hoki o Te Kārearea. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Kua tutuki rānei i tā ngā Wāri Māori i hiahia ai?

Harding says over this three-year term, their team has tried to ground their work in community connection.

“The opportunity to take our Te Kārearea hui out to marae within the district gives us a strong understanding of what we’re hearing from them - what the priorities are - and making sure those priorities are brought back to the Council.”

But the future of that representation now depends on the outcome of the referendum.

Edwards opposes the decision to have a referendum at all.

“Tēnei whiriwhiringa, he kaikiri rā hoki. He aha ai me whakaae te tūmatawhānui kia whai mana te reo a te Māori ki te tēpu whakatau a ngā kaunihera?”

He also praises the efforts of Harding and Ruka in their pioneering roles.

“Ehara tēnā i te mahi māmā, kāhore he tauiratanga hei whaiwhai mā rāua.”

Harding remains focused on the immediate priority - turnout.

“If we don’t keep Māori wards, then they’ll disappear from 2028. My concern is - whānau, vote.”

Both Harding and Ruka will run for Māori ward seats again, while Sheila Taylor also contests a seat.

Voting is open from September 9 to October 11.