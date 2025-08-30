Last call for iwi reps on Taranaki environment watchdog

Kaumatua Peter Moeahu sits on TRC's Policy and Planning Committee and is standing for New Plymouth District's Te Purutanga Mauri Pūmanawa ward. (Te Korimako o Taranaki)

Would-be mana whenua representatives had until today to apply for a place on two key committees of Taranaki Regional Council.

The powerful Policy and Planning Committee steers the direction of the council, while the Consents and Regulatory Committee oversees the nitty-gritty of resource consents, compliance and pollution.

Both include three iwi representatives – from the north’s Tokomaru waka, Aotea waka in the south, and from Kurahaupō out west.

The representatives sit with regional councillors on the committees and every three years – as a new council is elected – the mana whenua positions are also open for change.

Others at the table include district councillors appointed from South Taranaki, Stratford and New Plymouth, and Federated Farmers’ local president Leedom Gibbs – who this year is standing for the regional council’s North Taranaki constituency.

The appointments are made by the eight iwi post-settlement governance entities (PSGEs) around the maunga, coordinated by Ngā Iwi o Taranaki.

Climate Justice Taranaki campaigner Tuhi-Ao Bailey also sits on the Policy and Planning Committee for Kurahaupō waka. (Te Korimako o Taranaki)

Taranaki Regional Council oversees freshwater, air quality, and the coast to promote the sustainable use, development and protection of natural and physical resources in an environment watchdog role.

Iwi representatives have been vocal on hot topics like degradation of rivers and streams, and pushed council to support the rāhui to protect kaimoana along Taranaki and Ngāruahine coastlines.

The council this year endured what chairman Craig Williamson called a “dark time” when councillor Neil Walker colluded with other conservatives to block debate on the contentious Treaty Principles Bill.

Iwi reps led the push-back against Walker, leading to a damning report and an official apology.

Ngā Iwi o Taranaki is processing the applications and said in a news release applicants needed a relationship with iwi of Taranaki, along with an understanding of te reo and tikanga.

“These roles are an excellent opportunity to be part of this development between the PSGEs of Taranaki and TRC [Taranaki Regional Council],” the release said.

The iwi reps report back to the PSGEs and are subject to TRC standing orders under the Local Government Act and the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

“Applicants must reside in Taranaki, be supported by one of their iwi entities in Taranaki and be able to demonstrate the appropriate knowledge, skills and capabilities required to effectively participate in the decision-making responsibilities of TRC.”

LDR is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ on Air