From struggle to strength: The journey behind Maaia Gumboots

A new Māori-owned gumboot brand, Maaia Gumboots, is preparing to launch after a challenging journey for founder Charis Tutaki and partner Ariki Paea.

The idea for the business first emerged in 2022 during a difficult period in Tutaki’s life. After a tough start to 2023, she decided to focus on building something stable for her future and her whānau.

“It was just so unexpected for us. I was 20 weeks pregnant at the time; I went through my whole pregnancy alone,” she said.

Maaia Gumboots

In recent weeks, the brand has gained significant online attention.

“We need to get 1,000 followers before we launch, and that will be enough for us. But like we haven’t even launched yet, and boom like 4,000 followers on Instagram,” Tutaki said.

Photo Supplied: Maaia Gumboots

More than 800 people are now on a waiting list to purchase a pair. The brand’s message, story, and strong whānau connection have struck a chord with the wider community.

The name Maaia is inspired by the couple’s daughter.

“Kia taea ano hoki, tooku kotiro te kite i āna mātua, e kaha akiaki ana i a ia,” said Paea.

Leap of faith

Tutaki has spoken openly about the adversity she and Paea faced as parents and as a couple. She said experiences of homelessness and struggle shaped not only her perspective but also her approach to business.

“That journey has played a major role in the fast growing success of Maaia Gumboots,” she said.

“We came from nothing too, we had it all lost it all and now we have it back,” Tutaki said.

“It just makes everything we do so much more rewarding. And exciting too, to know like, how much people think our brand is cool,” she said.

With thousands of followers on social media and hundreds already signed up for the launch, the brand’s future looks strong.

More than just footwear, the couple say Maaia Gumboots represents resilience, whānau, and the belief that it is never too late to rebuild.