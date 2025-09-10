Te Pāti Māori’s Tākuta Ferris doubles down on ‘racist’ social media post

Te Pāti Māori MP Tākuta Ferris has doubled down on social media comments that drew accusations of racism and a public apology from his party last week.

The story post on Instagram had an image of Labour MPs and volunteers campaigning in the Tāmaki Makaurau by-election, with the caption:

“This blows my mind!! Indians, Asians, Black and Pākehā campaigning to take a Māori seat from Māori.”

At the time Te Pāti Māori said it did not condone the language, asked Ferris to remove the post, and issued an apology “for any hurt it has caused.”

But, Ferris has seemed to ignore that sentiment and in a social media live video late Tuesday night, Ferris said it was “unacceptable” for non-Māori to campaign to “take a Māori seat from the Māori people”, accusing Labour of “erasing Māori”.

“The Māori seats are for Māori voices only. They’re for the Māori people to decide,” Ferris said. “So you got all these other ethnicities campaigning for Labour to take a Māori seat from the Māori people, and straight up e te iwi, that should be unacceptable to us.”

Ferris argued in the almost 8-minute video, the issue was bigger than just the Tāmaki Makaurau byelection, saying it reflected attempts to homogenise Māori as “just another minority group” rather than tangata whenua with distinct rights under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Tākuta Ferris on the campaign trail, September 2023

“They’re trying to make us vanish, to make us disappear into just a small minority in our own country, whilst we fight for the damn seats that are there for us, expressly for us,” he said.

“That should blow your mind, because it’s completely unacceptable, and we need to get to a level where we recognise it as unacceptable, and we’re happy to say it’s unacceptable.” He continued.

He went on to say that if he had posted the same post in te reo Māori, it wouldn’t have had the same backlash.

“The reason everyone got their knickers in a twist about it is because of the language it was delivered in.

“It was delivered in te reo Pākehā. If I had made that post in te reo Māori, no one would have had a problem with that. Yet it’s the exact same thing.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said he “absolutely condemned” Ferris’ remarks.

“I’ve spoken to the leadership of Te Pāti Māori who have apologised again, and have been assured this does not reflect the views of Te Pāti Māori either.” Hipkins said.

Labour MPs Peeni Henare and Willie Jackson described Ferris’ earlier post as “racist”.

Henare said Labour’s campaign in Tāmaki Makaurau was about inclusivity, with volunteers from all walks of life supporting his campaign.

Te Pāti Māori distances itself

Te Pāti Māori said it would put a reponse out in due course.

The co-leaders are not at Parliament today, which means they will not be able to be questioned on the tiles this afternoon, which is where reporters are able to put pātai to MP’s.

Last week they apologised “for any hurt” caused by Ferris’ initial post, saying its kaupapa was grounded in manaakitanga and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, valuing both Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti.

“Our movement is, and always has been, for the people. We leave nobody behind,” the party said in a statement. “We stand strong in our kaupapa, envisioning an Aotearoa Hou that treats everyone as we would on our marae – welcomed, fed, housed, kept safe and loved.”

Ferris insisted his comments had been twisted and said the kaupapa of the Māori seats was being undermined.

“But the Māori seats are for Māori voices only … Māori only.”

‘Dark and Dank’ and ‘Harmful’ Reaction from across the political spectrum

At Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, political parties reacted to Ferris’ comments before question time in the debating chamber.

The Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson says she was pleased Debbie Ngarewa-Packer called her to apologise ‘once again’ and said it goes against what Te Pāti Māori are working for.

“I really want to acknowledge the diverse communities, migrant and immigrant communities who have been working hard to support tangata whenua, to support te Tiriti, who are right now campaigning for keeping Māori wards. This is harmful to those communities and to our kaupapa of kotahitanga.” Davidson said.

Chris Hipkins was clear of the type of division the comments invoke.

“I accept them [TPM] when they say that the comments Tākuta Ferris has been making don’t reflect the Māori Party’s position, but that’s really now a matter for them to manage.

“I absolutely condemn his comments. I think they’re going to create division and I just don’t think there’s any place for them.” Hipkins said.

He said if it was one of his MP’s there would be disciplinary procedures.

National’s Tama Potaka was direct in his thoughts on the matter.

“I think that those comments are very prejudicial, discriminatory and unreasonable, particularly of an elected member, but kei a ia ōna kōrero, he his own views and sometimes they come from a very dark and dank place.” Potaka said.

NZ First Leader Winston Peters described it as ‘terribly racist’ an disgraceful and acknowledged how the volunteers must feel.

“You get all those people out there happy helping a democracy. Who to be regardless which party they’re working for, I congratulate them for their contribution voluntarily without pay. And then he [Ferris] makes that stupid racist statement.” Peters added.