Raki Māori seat: Elijah Pue seeks return to local government in regional race

Young Māori leader Elijah Pue is making a political comeback, standing as a Te Pāti Māori candidate for the Raki Māori seat on Horizons Regional Council.

It is his first time contesting a Māori ward, but Pue is no stranger to local government. Elected to Ruapehu District Council in 2019, he ran for mayor three years later. Though unsuccessful, the experience strengthened his commitment to public service.

“I felt a bit ripped off,” he admits. “I stood only for mayor, to show my community I was all in. And I was. I put everything into that campaign. After a break, I’m back and I’m ready.”

At 31, Pue also brings experience from leadership roles across iwi, health, tourism and kapa haka.

He is chief executive of Te Mātuku, the Iwi-Māori Partnership Board representing iwi from Taumarunui to Whanganui in the health sector. He serves on a number of boards, including Visit Ruapehu, and leads Te Kāhui Maunga, which hosted this year’s record-breaking Te Matatini competition in New Plymouth.

Pue says Horizons has an opportunity to work in genuine partnership with iwi on major river catchments and climate challenges, and he is determined Māori voices are central to decision-making.

“Local government is the perfect springboard for positive change. It’s where real impact starts.”

The Raki Māori ward is the larger of Horizons’ two Māori constituencies, covering communities from Ōhura to Feilding, including Pue’s hometown Raetihi.

“This region raised me. It taught me to tie a fencing knot, press a bale of wool, dock lambs and kill a mutton. It trained me to chair hui and help lead local events, from shearing championships to calling Housie for fundraisers.”

As a trustee of Ngāti Rangi and Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui, Pue brings governance experience with major river settlement entities.

“The two major river catchments in this rohe – Te Waiū o te Ika (Whangaehu River) and Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River) – carry frameworks that offer environmental and climate change solutions. I bring understanding of how local government can work in genuine partnership with iwi.

“Horizons doesn’t fully understand these catchments yet. That’s an opportunity.”

He warns that government reforms risk sidelining Māori values.

“The government may try to sideline these frameworks, but I won’t. They’re not just for Māori – they’re for the health of our environment and the wellbeing of all our communities.”

Pue highlights service gaps across the constituency, particularly in transport.

“In Raetihi, we’ve got one kaumātua bus trip to Ohakune per week. There’s no regular link to Whanganui, and no wheelchair-accessible option.”

He supports efficiency in local government but rejects centralisation.

“I’d hate to see local government go the way of health – centralised, Wellington-led, and stripped of regional voice. I support efficiency, but not if it silences our communities.”

Pue is urging voters to turn protest into power: “If we can mobilise for Toitū Te Tiriti, we can mobilise for local elections.

“Vote. Do your research. Choose someone whose kaupapa aligns with your values. If you don’t vote, don’t complain.”

