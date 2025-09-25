Thousands to mourn Tā Tumu Te Heuheu at Waihī Marae in Tūrangi

As crowds gather to farewell Tā Tumu Te Heuheu, Ngāti Tūwharetoa uphold tikanga to honour hau kāinga and manaaki the motu.

Ngāti Tūwharetoa are preparing to host thousands of mourners as their paramount chief, Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII, is returned to Waihī.

The revered ariki passed away overnight on Tuesday after a period of illness. He was 84.

His death has drawn tributes from across Aotearoa and the world, recognising nearly three decades of leadership.

On Thursday afternoon, Tā Tumu made his journey back to Waihī, leaving Pākira marae in Taupō, stopping at Waitetoko marae, before arriving at Tapeka marae at Waihī, which is synonymous with the Ngāti Tūwharetoa ariki line as it has long been the principal seat of the Te Heuheu whānau.

Thursday was set aside for his iwi and closely connected surrounding hapū to grieve, receive him, and prepare for the motu to arrive.

From Friday, iwi, hapū and dignitaries from across the motu will begin their whakaeke, with Te Arikinui Nga wai hono i te po understood to be among the first arrivals.

Preparations across Tūrangi

Preparations have been unfolding across the district to ensure the iwi is ready to receive manuhiri.

Ngāti Tūrangitukua spokesperson, Karam Fletcher, said the scale of the tangihanga has seen every marae within Ngāti Tūwharetoa mobilise.

“Each marae have their own role and responsibility within Tūwharetoa, and all of our hapū members are mobilising and doing their job to the best of their ability. It’s so heartening to see all of our people come together despite the occasion.”

On Thursday, buses began running from Te Mataapuna at Tūrangitukua Park to Waihī Pā.

Karam Fletcher said the arrangements mirror the values Tā Tumu embodied in life.

“Bring your taringa, haere mai me te ngākau mahaki, come humble, ready to receive messages and flexible enough to mobilise if and when required. We are fortunate to be able to look after the motu at this auspicious occasion, and we do it utilising his leadership style i a ia e ora ana, which was very ngākau māhaki.”

Guidance for manuhiri

All visitors are asked to first make their way to Hīrangi Marae on Hīrangi Road, Tūrangi.

Māori wardens and haukāinga will direct vehicles to park there before ushering people to Te Mataapuna at Tūrangitukua Park around 100 metres away.

A marquee and kai facilities have been set up there, and carts are available to transport kaumātua.

There is also a coned-off area for a drop-off zone at Tūrangitukua park to drop off kaumātua and others who find it difficult to go by foot.

From Te Mataapuna, buses will transport groups to Waihi Pā.

Each bus will have a Tūrangitukua representative to brief passengers.

“Once you arrive into Waihī Marae, obviously ears on, eyes on, and it’s listening to the haukāinga who will direct you into different areas that they’ve got established and set up,” Fletcher said.

Kua tokangia te āhuatanga mō ngā waka a ngā manuhiri, kia kaua rawa e tau ngā motoka a ngā ope whakaeke ki te pā o Waihī, ka mutu, he tapu rawa ngā tikanga e pā ana ki te whakamahi i ngā waea pūkoro.

“No recording of any sort is allowed on the marae itself at Waihī, so making sure that our whānau know to leave their waea pūkoro in their pockets. Kua whakakorengia, that’s not happening at this tangihanga, and it’s up to your eyes and your ears to experience.

“Koirā ngā tino manako o te whānau pani. Ko tā mātou ko te whakarongo, ko tā mātou ko te whakamana i ērā o ngā tohutohu, i ērā o ngā whakaaro.

“Otirā, kāre hoki i whakaae kia uru atu ngā ratonga pāpāhō ki te marae, nāreira, kua whakakorea ngā pāpāhōtanga mataora.

“Engari, mā Tūwharetoa FM te pāhōtanga mataora atu i te ātea o Te Mataapuna."

Whānau pani message

The whānau pani have also issued a request for privacy, posting a public message to say they will not be making any comment.

“We ask that you allow us the space and time to grieve our beloved ariki in peace,” the pānui read.