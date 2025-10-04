Championing indigenous knowledge from Aotea to the World Bank

At 25 years old Taumata Toki (Ngāti Rehua) is blending his love for the environment with his professional work at the World Bank Group.

Toki is a construction lawyer at Simpson Grierson and an observer for the World Bank’s Climate Investment Funds, advising on indigenous rights and the interactions of decision makers.

The World Bank is tackling climate change and helping developing countries improve their quality of life.

Part of this work is the Climate Investment Funds, a tripartite agreement between developed and developing nations and multilateral development banks, set up to help countries achieve their national goals.

Toki in Washington D.C for the World Bank’s session for the Climate Investment Fund (CIF). Photo: LinkedIn

Advocating for indigenous participation

Toki says the main challenge for indigenous peoples is gaining access to funding and opportunities to advocate to decision makers.

Despite indigenous peoples environmental expertise in shaping and improving project designs, he notes that too often indigenous peoples have been left behind in all significant decision-making spaces.

Given that, he encourages Māori and other indigenous peoples to push for participation.

“Our knowledge is so invaluable and we should be sharing it because it’s not just for the betterment of Māori - it’s for the betterment of indigenous people collectively.”

He emphasises that authentic local knowledge is crucial, particularly as large-scale projects—often worth tens to hundreds of millions of dollars—directly impact the communities on the ground.

Beyond sharing knowledge and participating, he says these projects can also provide employment opportunities, which can greatly benefit indigenous communities.

The CIF project that resonates most with Toki is renewable energy initiatives in Vietnam, which adress energy needs, mitigate the effects of climate change, and have demonstrated commercial viability.

Taumata Toki at the United Nations Headquarters for the 24th session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII). Photo: LinkedIn

Grounded in Aotea

His personal connection stems from his upbringing on Aotea (Great Barrier Island).

“Growing up back in Aotea, you have such a connection to the environment,” shares Toki.

“I think Aotea really is the gem in the Hauraki when it comes to innovative climate resilience projects—not only in the moana but also in the ngahere."

Over his lifetime, he has noticed environmental changes on the island, including the decay of natural habitats and the quieting of birdlife.

“Nāku te waimārie ki te noho ki tēnā moutere, he moutere tino rerekē ki ngā āhuatanga o te tāone,” e ai kī ia.

“I ngā wā e tamaiti ana ahau, i noho au ki te taha o aku mātua. Ko te tino akonga i aua wā kia āta whakaaro e pā ana ki ngā mea hei tautoko i a Papatūānuku a Tāne Mahuta.”

One example he highlighted is the Ahu Moana pilot scheme, where mana whenua and the local community work in formal partnership to co-manage coastal areas. Among their marine restoration approaches was using kina to feed on caulerpa, an invasive seaweed harmful to marine ecology.

Taumata Toki (centre right) with his mother Valmaine (centre left) and siblings Tama (left) and Kiri (right).

Family legacy

When reflecting on getting involved in the spaces of indigenous rights, infrastructure, financing, and climate, Toki is grateful for the role models in his life.

Taumata’s mother Valmaine Toki was the first New Zealander member on the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues and the first to serve as Chair on the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“My mum plays a really big part in indigenous rights advocacy around the world,” he said.

“I’m just really fortunate to have my mum, my brother, my sister, who have really set the path for me to come through and get involved in these spaces.”

For Toki and his whānau, he said all the work they do traces back to the teachings of their grandmother.