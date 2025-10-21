Pacific officials criticise New Zealand’s weaker methane targets

The New Zealand government announced on 12 October that it would be cutting biogenic methane reduction targets to 14-24 percent below 2017 levels by 2050. Photo: Gianina Schwanecke / Country Life

This article was first published by RNZ

Pacific climate leaders have expressed disappointed over New Zealand’s decision to slash its methane reduction targets by nearly half.

Tuvalu’s Climate Minister Maina Talia said the “fight for 1.5 degrees Celcius” cannot be won with carbon reductions alone.

“Vital as they are, we must tackle methane and other short-lived gases,” he said at the Adaptation Futures Conference in Christchurch last week.

The delegates at the climate conference welcomed the message with a round of applause to Talia’s remarks, which came after the New Zealand government announced on 12 October that it would be cutting biogenic methane reduction targets to 14-24 percent below 2017 levels by 2050. The previous target was a reduction of 24-47 percent.

“We are disheartened to hear that New Zealand is decreasing its emission targets,” Talia told Pacific Waves.

Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREPP director-general Sefanaia Nawadra said would like to see New Zealand do more.

“I’m hoping that [New Zealand] will take responsibility for those emissions to ensure they contribute to the reductions that we all know is needed,” he said.

“I know Pacific Island countries will be disappointed because it doesn’t contribute constructively to the work that we’re all trying to do.”

Nawadra said while most global discussions are about the reduction of carbon emissions, he hoped countries - especially large methane-producing nations like New Zealand - prioritise the importance of including reductions of the gas in their nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

A report by the New Zealand Climate Change Commission showed for every percentage point of reduction in methane ambition, 36-44 million tonnes of CO₂-equivalent would need to be offset elsewhere. -

Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change (PISFCC) described the reduction as “shocking news”.

However, PISFCC’s Caleb Pollard said he and others in the group had gotten used to such decisions made by governments.

“It’s a shared burden, so it should be a shared responsibility,” Pollard said.

Pacific climate activists have also criticised both New Zealand and Australia’s climate policies.

Last month, Australia extended one of the world’s biggest gas export projects.

Just prior to it being announced, the ABC reported Vanuatu’s Climate Minister, Ralph Regenvanu warned the extension could be in breach of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) climate ruling that found states can be held legally accountable for their greenhouse gas emissions.

PICFCC president Cynthia Houniuhi said she grew up viewing Australia and New Zealand as the big brothers of the Pacific.

“But the more I learn, I know that we need to ask more of each other and the Pacific have been very ambitious in terms of the climate leadership, so we truly believe that New Zealand and Australia can be that leader that we need as well.”

She added the same cyclones that affects places like Vanuatu also land in New Zealand and Australia.

“We all have a stake to lose here, we are all in here together, we need to start recognising that.”

‘Most emissions-efficient farmers in the world’

New Zealand Climate Minister Simon Watts said methane reduction was limited by technology, with the alternative being to cut agricutlure production.

“New Zealand has some of the most emissions-efficient farmers in the world, and we export to meet global demand,” Watss said.

“If we cut production to meet targets, we risk shifting production to countries who are not as emissions-efficient, which would add to global warming and have a greater impact on the Pacific.

“The Pacific is one of the most climate-vulnerable and climate-ambitious regions in the world, so I acknowledge the interest in New Zealand’s climate policy from our Pacific partners.”

Watts said the government remained committed to achieving the emissions reductions signed up for in international targets, adding he looked forward to speaking with Pacific counterparts at COP30 next month in Brazil.

By Caleb Fotheringham of RNZ