New Zealand assures Niue relationship remains unaffected despite Cook Islands funding row

This article was first published on RNZ.

New Zealand has assured Niue that an ongoing row with the Cook Islands will not damage their relationship.

Niue, a realm country of New Zealand, signed a declaration with Aotearoa after their leaders met in Auckland on last week.

Niuean Prime Minister Dalton Tagelagi met Christopher Luxon, as well as Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Governor-General Cindy Kiro.

Luxon and Tagelagi have agreed to meet annually, signing a “Political Declaration” that promised Niue’s citizenship rights, autonomy over their exclusive economic zone (EEZ), land territory and airspace.

Luxon said Niue was one of New Zealand’s “closest partners in the Pacific”.

He said by establishing the “first enduring political declaration with Niue... we are celebrating our relationship of free association and setting out our responsibilities to each other, as well as our shared goals”.

A spokesperson for New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said it reflects that the relationship with Niue is “working well”.

The declaration included a section affirming that disputes in other Realm Countries, which would include the Cook Islands, would “not affect, involve, or undermine the strength, integrity, or continuity of the relationship between New Zealand and Niue.”

“Both partners commit to maintaining open communication and mutual respect, and to resolving any such matters in a manner that reflects the spirit of their enduring partnership and remains free from external influence or pressure,” the declaration says.

It also contained a section where New Zealand promised to continue providing “necessary economic and administrative assistance to Niue”, and another to “actively pursue initiatives that create the conditions for Niuean people to succeed in Niue”.

New Zealand has recently paused around $30 million in Core Sector Support and Public Sector Strengthening funding to the Cook Islands. It affects the financial years 2024/25 and 2025/26.

“Our relationship with the Cook Islands is in a more difficult space,” the MFAT spokesperson said.

“However, New Zealand is continuing to provide significant development support to sectors that protect the interests and security of the Cook Islands people, including in health, education, humanitarian, and peace and security.”

By Kaya Selby of RNZ.