‘No one has taken ownership’: Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke challenges Te Pāti Māori

Te Pāti Māori MP for Hauraki-Waikato, Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, has spoken publicly for the first time about the internal conflict tearing through the party, and has called a hui at Rangiriri in two weeks to discuss her political future with her iwi and electorate.

The turmoil has already resulted in the expulsion of MPs Tākuta Ferris and Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, following months of tension inside the movement.

Maipi-Clarke says it’s time for all sides to reflect.

“My answer to both sides, face to face, has been that you are all in the wrong.”

“I understand this is the sacrifice of leadership, especially Māori leadership in politics, but this is the burden that we’ve accepted.”

The upcoming hui will determine her next steps, although it remains unclear whether she intends to leave Te Pāti Māori or step away from politics entirely.

Maipi-Clarke described the pressure of sitting between two factions, co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi on one side, and the ousted MPs on the other.

Maipi-Clarke began by making mention of Takutai Kemp, who passed away earlier this year.

“Six months ago, we lost Takutai Moana.

“Within those six months, I was told by my elders that when it comes to politics, not to talk, but to focus on the mahi within the whare at pace. Within these six months, I’ve watched, listened, and observed ourselves as a party, and as a movement, and as a people.”

The MP said the loss of Kemp and the months of silence she was urged to keep weighed heavily as the rift deepened.

She said the continued infighting had eroded trust, strained relationships across the motu, and left many Māori questioning the direction of their political vessel.

With tensions now at a peak, she said unity would require honesty from everyone involved.

“This is not directed to disrespect any individuals, whānaus, or tribes, but it’s about having an honest conversation when we’re at fault, and so far, no one has taken ownership for this situation.

“That’s why today, I want to take accountability, given no option that this has been dragging out, and this may pass on to the next generation. I’m not saying I have all the answers.”