Ngāi Tahu set to take 33% stake in Milford Sound Tourism

This article was first published on RNZ.

Mana whenua are set to take a major role in running Milford Sound, with Ngāi Tahu joining Milford Sound Tourism as a shareholder.

From 31 March, Ngāi Tahu Holdings and several Papatipu Rūnaka are set to take a 33 percent stake in the company that owns and operates Milford Sound’s key infrastructure and visitor services.

Milford Sound Tourism chief executive Haylee Preston said the move would help protect Piopiotahi for future generations, with talks over the past six months creating a strong foundation for the future.

“We’re delighted to partner with mana whenua. We all share the same goal, ensuring this special place is respected, protected and valued by our community and visitors for generations to come,” she said.

The partnership was announced in Queenstown on Friday morning, with a formal ceremony planned for March in Milford Sound.

Milford Sound Tourism, funded largely through a levy on cruise tickets, was currently 49 percent owned by RealNZ and 49 percent owned by Skeggs Group, the owner of Southern Discoveries.

The company managed the harbour, wharves, visitor terminal, parking, staff accommodation, Eglinton Valley Camp, Knobs Flat visitor centre and the area’s wastewater, rubbish and recycling systems.

Representatives from Ngāi Tahu, Papatipu Milford Sound Tourism, Skeggs Group, Real NZ and Southland District Council marking the new partnership. Photo: RNZ / Katie Todd

Awarua Rūnaka chairman Barry Bragg, who represents one of the eight Kāi Tahu Papatipu Rūnaka with interests in Piopiotahi, said the move would strengthen Ngāi Tahu’s long-term stewardship of a place deeply significant to the iwi.

“Kāi Tahu welcome the opportunity to become the third equal shareholder and play a greater role in decision-making for a special place that holds deep significance to our people. This is an investment in the future of Piopiotahi and strengthens our commitment to its long-term care,” he said.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa hoped the iwi would have a more visible presence in Piopiotahi.

“Having the opportunity to be formally part of the tourist operations in Milford is significant. It allows us to exercise our kaitiakitanga obligations in a way that has been difficult in the past,” he said.

“Our journey in tourism began several decades ago as a way for us to invest in our takiwā, tell our own stories, and share our heritage with the world. We look forward to strengthening how Kāi Tahu history is shared and understood by all who visit Piopiotahi.”

Southland District Council would sell its two percent shareholding as part of the deal.

Chief executive Cameron McIntosh said it was a significant but appropriate move to bring the council’s involvement to an end.

The council was glad to be part of a transaction that let Ngāi Tahu have more of a say in Piopiotahi, he said.

“The future for Piopiotahi under this arrangement is very positive and I look on with interest to see how it goes. I’m very confident that this is a good step forward,” McIntosh said.

Preston said she did not expect any immediate changes to the way Milford Sound was run.

In the long run, the partnership with Ngāi Tahu was for the best, she said.

By Katie Todd of RNZ.