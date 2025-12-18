Waka of Caring opens doors for whānau on Christmas

A local shop is staying open through the holidays to provide free gifts to those in need, offering support and comfort to families facing hardship.

A grassroots kaupapa that has become a lifeline for hundreds of whānau each year is preparing to open its doors throughout the Christmas holidays, offering free kai, meals and presents to families in need.

Waka of Caring supports homeless whānau and households under financial pressure, particularly as the rising cost of living continues to stretch family budgets.

Founder and former KiwiBank Local of the Year recipient Debbie Munroe has been leading the initiative for over a decade. Each Christmas, she transforms her community shop into a welcoming space where people can collect kai, sit down for a hot meal, and choose presents for their tamariki. Tables are laid out with gift boxes sorted by age and gender, making the process easier for families arriving on Christmas Day.

Munroe says the need in the community has shifted over time, with support now extending well beyond those experiencing homelessness.

“You know, once upon a time, it would be the low-income earners, but we’re getting good, solid families that are on good wages, but they’re still not coping, so what does that tell you?” says Munroe.

She says many whānau working full-time are left with little after paying rent, power, fuel, and other essentials. While some feel whakamā about asking for help, Munroe says her approach remains unchanged.

Waka of Caring

“If you need help, you’ll get it.”

Despite the growing demand, Munroe says she has never considered stopping. She credits the gratitude of whānau, along with strong community support, for keeping the kaupapa going. Over the years, locals have donated food, equipment and time — including large commercial chillers and countless volunteer hours.

“I think it’s the people that I meet, the people that become a part of my whānau — people like our friend who donated two great big chillers, people who walk in and donate, people that just want a hug,” says Munroe.

As Christmas approaches, Munroe and her volunteers are working long days preparing the shop for the crowds expected on Christmas Day. From morning until evening, volunteers organise food parcels, sort presents and set up the space. Many are giving up Christmas Eve and Christmas morning to help.

“We love it — we all love it. That’s why I’ve got committed volunteers. They’re here from nine till seven every night, they’ll all be here Christmas Eve, and most of them are giving up Christmas morning,” says Munroe. “I think that’s really cool.”

Waka of Caring is expecting another busy Christmas, with families coming through to collect kai and presents for the holiday period. Munroe says the focus is on making sure everyone who walks through the door feels seen and supported — including adults, who are often overlooked.

“Adults get presents, because sometimes a little present can make so much change for an adult. A lot of adults don’t get anything, so we’re going to cater for every person that walks through the door on Christmas Day,” says Munroe.