Firefighters call off Boxing Day strike, to commence next month

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters’ Union (NZPFU) has withdrawn a strike that was planned to occur for one hour from 12pm today.

NZPFU national secretary Wattie Watson says the union acknowledges “it is Boxing Day and for those not rostered to work today it is an important opportunity to be with family and friends”.

It comes after collective bargaining between the NZPFU and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) broke down.

Restructure could slash 160 jobs

The NZPFU and Public Service Association (PSA) recently submitted a joint application to the Employment Relations Authority regarding the “failure” of FENZ to consult on a restructure that plans to slash 160 paid jobs and significantly change risk management and operational structures, says Watson.

“On the 11th November FENZ dropped a 260-page document without having engaged in any process with the unions prior,” says Watson.

“The Unions want FENZ to stop the current process which has FENZ making a decision on the restructure at the end of January and plans to implement changes and disestablish positions in March and April.”

FENZ national commander Megan Stiffler says it was a positive development that the strike was called off but was “disappointed this was done at such short notice”.

“Formal notification was received at 9.35 this morning. This late notice is disruptive and shows no respect to our volunteers and the public but is a welcome outcome nonetheless,” Stiffler said in a statement.

“This means people’s safety will not now be compromised. Our volunteers who would have had to respond to emergencies in strike impacted areas can also stand down and spend time with their families.”

Volunteer firefighters support strike

Stiffler says there has been a “swell of support” by volunteer firefighters for NZPFU members striking.

Watson says, “Volunteers have said they do not want to be pawns in the FENZ game and will not be intimidated by FENZ to cease their support for career firefighters or the NZPFU. We have even had whole brigades voice their support for the action being taken in the interests of safe system of work.”

Watson says volunteers are also affected by the decisions that have led to an unreliable fleet, insufficient resources and lack of career staff closing stations leaving volunteers to carry the weight of response.

“Volunteers are also affected by the mental health challenges resulting from response and the organisational stress.”

Bargaining since 2024

FENZ and the NZPFU have been in bargaining talks for a collective employment agreement for paid firefighters since July 2024.

Fire and Emergency’s most recent offer made prior to facilitation was a 6.2 percent increase in firefighter remuneration over three years and “compares favourably with equivalent public sector agreements” says Stiffler.

“This would have taken the average senior firefighter remuneration from a range of approximately $80,700-$87,400 to $85,800-$92,900 at the end of the period, excluding overtime and allowances which currently adds an average of $38,800 to annual remuneration. We believe this represents a fair and sustainable increase for our people,” says Stiffler.

“We value our people, which is why over the past decade average senior firefighter pay has cumulatively increased by 37 percent - more than 10 percent above the average increase for all workers.”

Further facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority is planned for January 26 and 27 in Ōtautahi. The NZPFU also plans to do two one-hour strikes on the January 2 and 9.