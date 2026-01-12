First Nations authors join boycott of Adelaide Writers’ Week over the removal of Palestinian guest

The writer's festival is held in Adelaide's Park Lands in the city centre. Boycotting authors have proposed holding a seperate event online.

This article was first published by NITV in Australia

The Adelaide Writers’ Week’s removal of a Palestinian author from its lineup has been condemned as “absurd” and “shameful”, leading to a growing boycott of the literary event.

The festival’s board said in a statement on Thursday that it had decided to cancel Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah’s appearance as it would not be “culturally sensitive” in “the current national community context”, referencing the Bondi massacre of December 15.

Several high-profile festival guests have now pulled out in protest at the board’s decision, and every Indigenous author scheduled to appear has joined the boycott.

They include several of the country’s most prestigious writers, including Melissa Lucashenko, poet Evelyn Araluen, Amy McQuire and Chelsea Watego.

As of Friday afternoon, the festival had removed the entire list of authors scheduled to appear, “[in] respect of the wishes of the writers who have recently indicated their withdrawal”.

Board justified removal due to author’s ‘past statements’

The board said the festival program was reviewed to promote “community cohesion” and a decision was made not to allow Dr Abdel-Fattah to talk about her novel ‘Discipline’ – which follows two Muslim characters during Ramadan confronting racism, community demands and geopolitical tensions.

While festival organisers “do not suggest in any way that Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah or her writings have any connection with the tragedy at Bondi ... past statements” from the author mean it would not be “culturally safe” to continue with the event.

Dr Abdel-Fattah has since released a statement on Instagram with the group “Readers and Writers against Genocide” – calling the decision a “blatant and shameless act of anti-Palestinian racism and censorship”.

“The Adelaide Writers Festival Board has stripped me of my humanity and agency, reducing me to an object onto which others can project their racist fears and smears,” she wrote.

Evelyn Araluen, a Bundjalung poet, was among the first to publicly announce their boycott of the event.

Academic and author Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah has been dropped by Adelaide Writers' Week, leading to a boycott by other guests. Credit: Macquarie University/PR IMAGE

Speaking to NITV, Araluen said she is “furious” that Abdel-Fattah has been “unfairly targeted”.

“Her advocacy for her people has no connection to the horrific events at Bondi, and the implications made by the Adelaide Festival Board are offensive, racist, Islamophobic and libellous,” she said.

Other First Nations figures such as Susie Anderson, Karen Wyld, Dominic Guerrera, Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts, Tasma Walton and Gary Longsbrough are also boycotting.

They are joined by other notable authors including two-time Miles Franklin winner Michelle de Kretser, high-profile journalist Peter Greste, former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, historian Clare Wright and reporter Amy Remeikis.

The Festival Board has not addressed the reaction to their decision but seemed to preempt the potential backlash in yesterday’s statement.

“[We] also recognise our request to Dr Abdel-Fattah will be labelled and will cause discomfort and pressure to other participants.”

The state government has supported the festival’s decision, with Premier Peter Malinauskas saying he personally did not want Dr Abdel-Fattah to speak at the festival.

“By law, I as Premier am prevented from directing the board. I support the intent of this legislation and have made it clear at every juncture that I would not seek to direct the board,” he said.

“However, when asked for my opinion I was happy to make it clear that the state government did not support the inclusion of Dr Abdel-Fattah on the Adelaide Writers’ Week program.

“I note the Adelaide Festival also made its own decision to remove a Jewish writer from the Adelaide Writers’ Week program in 2024 in very similar circumstances. I support that decision, and the consistent application of this principle.”

Dozens of participating artists have pulled out of the festival, and some boycott members are discussing other options to gather online and in Adelaide – including Araluen.

“We know audiences are disappointed, they’ve been speaking with us over the last 24 hours to express their rage and dismay,” she said.

“So we’re working on events and gatherings to rebuild that enthusiasm for books and stories, that will genuinely provide us with an opportunity to share our voices.”

Dr Abdel-Fattah has also called for supporters to “show solidarity” and purchase books from boycotting speakers.

By Phoebe McIlwraith of NITV