Turbulence in the Sprint to Singapore

Tāwhirimātea proved an overwhelming challenge for the pace of the paddlers at Karāpiro today. With only 4 finals races to go, the winds were gusting at 50km per hour during the final few 500m sprints. Paddlers were not only battling each other but Tāwhirimātea too, when a strong gust almost took out one of the stationed cameras on land.

There were some other unexpected turns today as paddlers faced the pressure for a place at the IVF Va’a World Sprint Championships. Several waka capsized, and split-second decisions ended qualification hopes for the major international regatta this August.

It will be the first time Singapore hosts the sprint championships, reflecting the sport’s accelerating global reach. That growth is mirrored at home, with National Sprints in Aotearoa attracting more than 800 additional paddlers this year alone, a surge that has intensified competition and raised the stakes across every lane.

This year’s sprints are revealing something new: W1 racing is no longer just about raw power off the line. Tight fields, bigger talent pools, and the weight of international selection have turned finals into tactical contests where judgement, composure and timing are as decisive as speed. Even experienced paddlers are being forced into higher-risk calls earlier in races, and not everyone is getting away with it.

Today marked the first of the adult races, with team events set to dominate tomorrow. The pace and precision on display reflect a high-performance environment shaped by structural change. In 2025, Waka Ama New Zealand, alongside other international Outrigger, agreed to a shift of the World Sprint Championships from a bi-annual to a four-year cycle, a move designed to revive domestic competition and ease the relentless training demands placed on elite paddlers.

The introduction of Long Distance Worlds in 2017 filled the off-years, but left many athletes locked into continuous high-intensity preparation. The revised cycle is already reshaping how paddlers approach national campaigns, placing even more emphasis on moments like this week, where form, resilience and decision-making are tested in real time.

As the regatta continues, the message from Karāpiro is that the strength in the women’s field has never been stronger, and selection is no longer about reputation alone. Every paddler knows, every stroke counts, and the margin for error has all but disappeared.

Winners of their divisions and W1 qualifiers for the IVF Va’a World Sprint Champion Championships 2026 in Singapore:

Akayshia Williams: Premiere Women - Horouta Waka Hoe Club Inc

Manutea Millon: Premiere Men - Pineula Inc

Annie Cairns: Master Women - Haeata Ocean Sports Inc

Eric Holland-Waterson: Master Men - Hoe Tonga Pasifika Waka Ama

Nicky King: Senior Master Women - Taupō Waka Ama Club

Ross Gilray: Senior Master Men - Te Waka Pounamu

Jan Dixon: Gld Master Women - Mana Pasifika Outrigger

Brent Whitcombe: Gld Master Men - Ngā Hoe Horo

Taylynn Morete: U23 Women - Horouta Waka Hoe Club Inc

Sam Lees: U23 Men - Manukau Outrigger Canoe Club

Hine Brooking: J19 Women - Horouta Waka Hoe Club Inc

Maia Campbell: J19 Men - Horouta Waka Hoe Club Inc

Lochlan Te’o: J16 Men - Pineula Inc

Riria Ata: J16 Women - Horouta Waka Hoe Club Inc

Kiriana LeComte-Hepburn: Int Women - Hei Matau Paddlers

Joseph Elliott-Southon: Int Men - Te Toki Voyaging Trust

Peter Cowan: Adaptive Men - Haeata Ocean Sports

David King: Master 70 Men - Ngā Hoe Horo Outrigger Canoe Club

Hilda Hawkyard-Harawira: Master 70 Women - Kaihoe o Ngāti Rēhua Trust

Murray Carey: Master 75 Men - Hoe Aroha Whānau o Mauao

Katja Hildebrant: Master 75 Women - Waitakere Outrigger Canoe Club

Maurice Marvin: Master 80 Men - Hoe Aroha Whānau o Mauao