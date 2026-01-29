Marae welcome recovery funding boost but say more could be done

This article was first published by RNZ

Marae are welcoming the governments funding boost as a “good start” for the marae communities who turn out time and time in the wake of severe weather events.

Tauranga Moana iwi representative Roimata Ah Sam said 23 marae across the Tauranga region were able to open their doors and provide shelter and not for the first time.

“It is pretty incredible that time and time again, our marae communities, our Māori communities, turn out to respond. And we’ve seen that in complete action over the last week of how Māori turn out, regardless of where you’re from, to ensure that people are looked after in some of the most challenging times of people’s lives.”

Dozens of marae across Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti opened their doors in the wake of last weeks severe weather, sheltering evacuees, providing kai and serving as Civil Defence hubs. https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/585204/te-araroa-evacuees-overwhelmed-by-aroha-extended-to-them-at-east-coast-marae

On Tuesday the government announced it would make $1.2 million available to mayoral relief funds for affected regions, and another $1 million would go to marae that have helped communities in need.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon praised support from marae as “exceptional”.

“They have provided shelter, food and care to people in need, and I cannot speak more highly of them.”

Ah Sam said she is proud of how marae have responded in way that exercises a level of resilience and manaakitanga, even in challenging times.

“We’ve had to reopen some doors as of this afternoon. So one of our marae... out at Ngāti Pūkenga is having to open up their doors for an evacuated area. So we’re still seeing that being practised.

“The beauty of marae is that the ability for whānau and for Māori to activate and practice manaakitanga means that those doors get open pretty quickly.”

Earlier on Wednesday residents were evacuated from Mangatawa, including Mangatawa marae, in Pāpāmoa where a slip poses a risk to life and property.

Ah Sam said Tauranga iwi welcomed the funding announcement saying that it would be a good start.

“Our marae are the first to open our doors and provide support to our communities. And in effect, they need to be resourced to do that. So whilst we’re incredibly proud of the work that our marae and our communities are able to exercise, we do need to make sure that we’re providing them with the level of support to continue to do that sustainably.”

Marae themselves are often vulnerable to floods and landslides and Ah Sam said once attention shifts from recovery to review the iwi would welcome a conversation around making marae more resilient.

Multiple marae across Tauranga were impacted by the floods, she said.

The challenges ahead are incredible, particularly for the whānau who are grieving for loved ones, and the thoughts of Tauranga Moana are with the whānau who are grieving, she said.

Paora Glassie, Civil Defence lead for Ōtetao Reti Marae at Punaruku on Northland’s storm-ravaged east coast. Photo: RNZ / Peter de Graaf

Ōtetao Reti marae in Punaruku, five minutes drive from hard-hit Ōakura in Northland, has been sheltering members of the community and providing help during the storm. https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/584867/marae-provides-community-lifeline-following-northland-floods

The marae’s Civil Defence lead Paora Glassie, told Morning Report, he was grateful the government were reimbursing marae that provided welfare, but believed the money was not enough.

“I think it’s not enough, but at the end of the day we should be grateful we have been offered some money.”

Glassie hoped the money would help ease the burden for those who had lost loved ones during the storms.

He said his area had major floodings and slips which cut the community off from the outside world, but luckily some roads had been cleared now.

With events like this, he said it was important marae were prepared with Civil Defence readiness plans and that they had basic resources to take care of people.

“Making sure that you have a good Civil Defence team too, to work alongside, so that you’re not stuck with all the load at the time of a major event.”

For his marae, he said it was “lucky” as the only real problem was access in and out of the area as the marae was equipped with solar power and generators for when the power was out.

“Just making sure that the basic things are in place, generators, you’ve got gas and that, so that when you come into... that situation the marae can continue to survive or continue to help the people in the area.”

The $1 million allocation has been added to the Māori Development Fund, enabling Te Puni Kōkiri to provide one-off reimbursement grants to marae that delivered welfare support during the January 2026 severe weather event.

Marae or related organisations that provided welfare support can apply for reimbursement grants by contacting their regional Te Puni Kōkiri office to begin the process.

Funding can be used to cover eligible costs incurred while supporting communities, including food, accommodation, utilities and other essential welfare expenses.

By Pokere Paewai of RNZ