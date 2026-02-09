Cook Islands reports dengue fever-related death

This article was first published on RNZ.

The Cook Islands has reported the first dengue fever-related death of the current outbreak.

The health ministry said an elderly patient with underlying conditions died in hospital on 2 February.

Health authorities have launched Operation-Namu-26, increasing block spraying on affected islands.

An incident management team was convened on 29 January following a significant increase in dengue cases on Rarotonga at the end of December, and again at the end of January 2026, as well as the detection of dengue cases on Aitutaki, Atiu, Mauke and Mangaia.

Secretary of Health, Bob Williams, said the elderly patient presented late to hospital.

Williams encouraged everyone to seek urgent medical attention immediately if they experience flu-like symptoms, headache, joint or muscle pain, or rash, so that timely care can be provided.

He said since the outbreak was declared on 22 May 2025, a total of 40 dengue patients had been admitted to hospital and, prior to this case, all had recovered.

The health ministry said Cook Islands Red Cross will work alongside Te Marae Ora to distribute dengue prevention packs to families with positive dengue cases on both Rarotonga and the Pa Enua.

At the airport, repellent spraying stations have been established at the international arrivals area and the domestic departures area, and temperature screening for international arrivals has been intensified.

A senior health protection officer told RNZ Pacific that New Zealand has reported 40 suspected cases of dengue fever in visitors returning from the Cook Islands.

Te Marae Ora said joint communications by Cook Islands Tourism and Te Marae Ora have been strengthened as the national response moves from general dengue awareness messaging to more visible and proactive prevention activities for residents and visitors.

“Messaging also re-emphasises that the Cook Islands remains a safe destination for travellers,” the ministry said.

The New Zealand government has warned travellers to be on alert for dengue fever with cases on the rise in the Pacific.

It advises travellers to countries where mosquito-borne illnesses are able to spread to use insect repellent, wear protective clothing, and stay in lodgings where there are mosquito screens on windows and doors.

By RNZ Pacific.