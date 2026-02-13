Rainbow Youth’s new director sets priorities to support rangatahi

The incoming executive director Petazae Thoms (Te Whakatōhea, Papua New Guinea) is excited to take on the top job at Rainbow Youth and is aware of the challenge the role will be to continue the work in supporting rangatahi takatāpui.

“Our young people who are takatapui or who are Pasifika and also have a diverse sexuality or gender, on top of those struggles they’re experiencing the added minority stress or the added layers of discrimination.

“So that can often, we know that our young people are experiencing struggles with entering the workforce for our takatapui and our queer whānau. If there’s an added layer of discrimination that can also then further them from accessing those opportunities.”

Founded in 1989, Rainbow Youth was established to provide safe, inclusive spaces for rangatahi facing discrimination and isolation because of their sexuality or gender identity.

Rainbow Youth provide free support for people aged 27 and under, including peer groups, one-on-one support and referrals for mental and sexual health services.

It also works with schools and agencies to promote safer, more inclusive environments.

They also advocate on issues affecting rainbow young people, including healthcare access, education, bullying and conversion practices. It says its aim is to ensure all rainbow rangatahi can live safely and thrive.

Thoms is aware of the impact of government policy. But is steadfast in doing the mahi to support rangatahi.

“So already in this government’s term we have seen some pretty discriminatory directions from ministers in regard to withdrawing or halting puberty blockers for rangatahi and also the removal of the community guidelines for supporting trans people in community sports.”

“So I definitely think those have been some really confronting and unfortunate decisions and I would love to see us get to a place where we actually back science-based policy and also within wananga with our communities who know best of what they need and have their voices appreciated too.”