Suppression order on alleged Invasion Day bomber’s name lifted

Protesters march holding a banner during an Invasion Day rally. Photo: Ye Myo Khant/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

This article was first published on NITV in Australia.

A Perth magistrate has ordered the identity of a man accused of throwing a bomb into a First Nations rally to be revealed.

Liam Alexander Hall, 32, has been charged with several offences relating to the alleged January 26 incident which took place at an Invasion Day rally.

Hall was charged with making or possessing an explosive, and committing an act with intent to cause harm in the immediate aftermath of the event.

After community outrage, and an investigation by a joint task force, he also became the first person in the state’s history to be charged with terrorism related offences.

His identity had been suppressed following his first appearance in Perth Magistrate’s Court last month, out of fears for his safety.

However magistrate Lynette Dias argued the continued suppression of Hall’s name would pervert the administration of justice.

“Public interest will generally prevail over the adverse personal consequences to litigants and to those associated with them,” she said on Tuesday.

“Media should be able to report on any matter that appears before the court, generally speaking, to provide a fair and accurate report.”

Hall was due to appear in court, however his case was adjourned until next month.

More than 2000 people had gathered in Boorloo Perth’s CBD on January 26 for the annual Invasion Day rally.

Police allege Hall tossed a small glass device, containing volatile liquids and shrapnel, into the middle of the crowd, where organisers say Elders, children and mobility-challenged people had gathered.

Speaking on Tuesday morning about the attempted bombing, the prime minister Anthony Albanese said the idea of a racially motivated attack was “frightening”.

“The alleged perpetrator allegedly threw this device into a crowd,” he told the ABC.

“It would have injured and killed many people had it exploded.”

Mr Albanese noted the increased calls to Indigenous helpline 13YARN, and flagged an increase in funding announced last week.

“We set up the system so that people could get the mental health support.

“I encourage people to reach out.”

By Dan Butler of NITV.