Funding sought to sustain Pacific-led youth and cultural revival in Manurewa

The Trust open with a hymn to the local board before presenting their deputation. Photo/LDR/Taelegalolo'u Mary Afemata

A South Auckland charitable trust is seeking stronger backing from the Manurewa Local Board to sustain and expand programmes aimed at rebuilding Pacific cultural knowledge across generations.

Tautai Fagota Sasa’a Charitable Trust opened its deputation with a hymn before outlining a structured proposal linking youth mentoring, elder wellbeing, cultural preservation and environmental education to local board priorities.

Speaking on behalf of the trust, Mulipola Ausetalia Titimaea said the group had operated informally for 15 years before becoming a registered charitable entity two years ago.

“In the past two years that we have been a legal entity, we have been forking out all our programmes with minimal funding,” he told elected members.

The trust’s name translates to “sharing the fisherman’s catch”, which Titimaea described as service and sacrifice for the community.

Titimaea stressed the organisation’s inclusive approach.

“We are open to anyone who can come. We can work together as a multicultural group. We don’t want to exclude anyone. We can accept anyone who wants to learn from our culture.”

The trust regularly participates in multicultural events at Clendon Library, including Indian, Cook Islands and Māori celebrations, and says its programmes are designed to strengthen unity across communities.

Board members acknowledged the group’s advocacy and persistence, with one member describing its foundation documents and six core pillars as “great advocacy” and strong community engagement.

Tautai Fagota Sasa’a Charitable Trust presents its deputation at the Manurewa Local Board’s first business meeting of the year. Photo/LDR/Taelegalolo'u Mary Afemata

Central to the deputation was a funding request to sustain and grow the trust’s Good Samaritan programme, delivered primarily from Clendon Library.

Activities include weekly Zumba sessions addressing health inequities, Fa’afaletui gatherings for Samoan elders to reduce isolation and improve mental wellbeing, and digital literacy classes to help seniors access online government services.

The trust estimates around 1,600 attendances annually for its health and elder programmes and is seeking support for instructor honorariums, transport assistance and refreshments.

It also runs youth-focused initiatives, including mentoring, homework support and cultural education.

“It’s just not for elders only. It’s for youth as well, and it’s for the whole betterment of the community,” Titimaea said.

While the trust sought ongoing support, it did not disclose a specific amount during the deputation.

“We need this support from you from the board as we would like to have sustainable funding leading us into the future.”

Titimaea told the board the trust received $8000 from Foundation North in 2024.

“The quantum amount was only eight grand, which we used for a six-week course, twice a week. Within that, we also included arts and culture across four cultures.”

However, he said further funding is needed for the practical intergenerational components of the programme. The trust is still waiting on Foundation North to support that work.

A key focus of the presentation was hands-on cultural restoration work.

Councillor Daniel Newman with members of the Manurewa Local Board and Tautai Fagota Sasa’a Charitable Trust following discussions on funding support for the Trust’s Lalaga le Lumana work programme.

“We teach them how to dance. We teach them how to knit. Instead of bringing in new materials to make fine mats, there are mats here with holes in them, and we have the skills in our group to patch them. We want to teach our young ones so that when their families need this for their Samoan culture, they know how to prepare it.”

Titimaea said the trust’s model differs from school-based programmes because it brings families together.

“It’s different from the programmes schools are doing. Schools bring in teachers. We bring in parents. That helps weave together parents and children.”

He added that restoring cultural values is central to the programme.

“Part of that course is teaching our kids what is needed in the culture, the respect that we have lost here. Respect for our elders and so many things that are important to us.”

The trust also outlined “Lalaga le Lumana’i”, Weaving the Future - a structured pathway designed to anchor Samoan youth in their cultural identity while improving academic outcomes.

The proposal includes mentoring from elders and matai, school-based support, homework centres, physical activity and climate awareness education.

Titimaea said the initiative aims to strengthen connections between parents, elders and young people, and restore cultural values he believes have been lost in New Zealand society.

He said the programme aims to cultivate youth identity through cultural pathways while supporting academic achievement, with the goal of developing capable and well-rounded leaders.

Deputy Chair Italia Tipelu-Marsters thanked Tautai Fagota Sasa’a Charitable Trust for the work behind its strategy, saying it was not easy “to have a thorough, descriptive context behind your organisation.”

She said the board would continue to review and discuss the proposal and acknowledged the trust’s persistence.

No funding decision was made at the meeting.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.