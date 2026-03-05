Nangs crackdown ‘opportunity to make a change’

Nitrous oxide, also known by other names, including nangs, laughing gas, and nos, are legally sold as a whipped-cream propellant. Photo: Christel Yardley/Waikato Times.

A recent move by authorities to crack down on the illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide has been praised by a local politician, who has been fighting to get it off his streets.

Nitrous oxide - also known as nangs, laughing gas, and nos - is legally sold as a whipped-cream propellant.

But Manurewa-Papakura councillor Matt Winiata says the canisters, some as large as 3.3 litres in size (equivalent to 300 smaller single-dose canisters), are being knowingly sold to those who want to use them for a short-lived high.

Police and the Ministry of Health last week said they will work together in response to the growing concerns about the misuse of nitrous oxide, particularly when used by car drivers.

Winiata said it’s a step in the right direction.

“We have an opportunity to make a change before the sale and use of these becomes even more widespread, causing more deaths and further strain on an already struggling health system,” he said.

ACC figures show that there have been four claims relating to nitrous oxide-related injuries in January so far.

Last year, there were 29, and 33 in 2024.

Claims included had a number of key words in the accident description field, with some variation for spelling: nitrous oxide, nos canister, nangs, nos balloon, laughing gas, cream charger.

Between 2020 and 2026, the highest number of claims were from people 20-24 years old, and then from the 15-19 year-old age group.

The Auckland region had the highest number of claims for this period, followed by Canterbury.

A 30-centimetre nitrous oxide canister placed beside a soccer ball shows the scale of bottles now appearing on Manurewa streets. Photo: Supplied.

Winiata said he wants to see some sort of regulation in sales - such as a special licence, similar to those for the sale of alcohol.

“I respect what our police force does for our communities and will be looking forward to seeing the next steps after the letters have been received.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing them approaching online retailers and those on Facebook Marketplace.”

Dr Grant Hewison, secretary of pressure group Communities Against Alcohol Harm, said the increasingly widespread recreational misuse of nitrous oxide exposed gaps in enforcement, product control, and harm prevention.

He said existing laws struggled to address supply chains, product characteristics, age restrictions, and intoxication risks.

“Ambiguity over classification – [whether] they are a consumer product, medicine, or psychoactive substance - creates uncertainty, limiting effective regulation, policing, and accountability for suppliers and retailers facilitating misuse.

“Clearer statutory frameworks and coordinated enforcement responses are urgently required to protect community health and safety. In the interim, existing powers, such as those under the Health Act 1956, might be considered.”

Assistant police commissioner Tusha Penny said that for now, police would continue to work alongside partner agencies to monitor the situation closely, “and step up to enforcement if we need to”.

Police would engage with retailers to remind them that the sale of nitrous oxide is illegal for recreational use under the Psychoactive Substances Act.

Letters would be provided to retailers in areas where nitrous oxide use was a known issue, and a graduated response would be taken by law enforcement to the unlawful supply of nitrous oxide.

The focus would be on engagement, education and encouragement, alongside enforcement where appropriate.

“We are now seeing an increase in the use of nitrous oxide as a factor in a number of serious crashes, including some crashes where people have died,” Penny said.

She said investigations into individual crashes continue, but the risks are clear and grave - inhaling nitrous oxide can rapidly cause dizziness, confusion, and blackouts.

“We appreciate where the public has called police to report instances of people using nitrous oxide in vehicles. We have taken action in response to those calls, and they have helped prevent harm and likely saved lives.”

Ministry of Health’s chief medical officer, Dr Joe Bourne, said reports from police of nitrous oxide misuse linked with driving are a particular concern.

“Nitrous oxide may seem relatively harmless, but it can cause real damage.

“When it’s inhaled, the gas pushes oxygen out of your lungs and bloodstream, which can make you dizzy, cause you to black out, or even be life-threatening in some cases.

He said nitrous oxide can cause significant harm when misused for recreational inhalation, and those harms are magnified when combined with driving.

“It should go without saying that dizziness or blackouts while driving are extremely dangerous.”

