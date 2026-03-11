Peeni Henare reflects on service and sacrifice in final speech to Parliament

Peeni Henare retires after 12 years in Labour, reflecting on serving Tāmaki Makaurau and personal sacrifices, including time away from his children and whānau.

Former Minister and Senior Labour MP, Peeni Henare, has delivered his final speech in Parliament, bringing to a close a 12-year career.

Speaking during his valedictory speech on Wednesday evening, Henare reflected on the people, communities and experiences that shaped his time in the House.

“To elect me to represent them here in Parliament, I will forever be thankful,” he told MPs.

“I extend that thanks to the many people across New Zealand who supported me and continue to support me today.”

Henare first entered Parliament in 2014 and served across a wide range of ministerial portfolios during the Labour Government, including Defence, Whānau Ora, and Associate roles in Health and Housing.

His work included overseeing aspects of the country’s COVID-19 response, Māori housing initiatives, and the establishment of Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority - which has since been disestablished under the current government.

In a sit-down interview with Te Ao Māori News’ veteran reporter, Tini Molyneux, just prior to his departure, Henare said the role came with significant personal sacrifice.

“Ko te mea matua ki ōku whakaaro nei ko aku tamariki, ko taku whānau, kāore au i tae atu ki te rā tuatahi o taku kōtiro ki te kura. He maha ngā kaupapa ki roto i te wikene ka haere atu ahau, mahue mai taku kōtiro ki tana kēmu nete pōro. Ēnā mea katoa.

“Nā, kua tupu āku tamariki i tēnei wā tonu. Nā ka kī mai tōku kōtiro ki a au, Pāpā, he politician koe, ehara koe i taku Pāpā. Anā ka rongo atu ahau i te mamae ki roto i āku tamariki,” he says.

Henare announced his retirement from politics at Waitangi earlier this year, ending a parliamentary career that began when he won the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate in 2014.

He held the seat until 2023, when he was defeated by the late Takutai Tarsh Kemp by an extremely close margin.

As he departed, Henare acknowledged the many staff, volunteers, colleagues and communities who supported his time in politics.

Telling Te Ao Māori news’ Tini Molyneux, he also reflected on the changing nature of political debate in Parliament.

“Nā ka kite atu, āhua noho wehewehe te nuinga, arā e āhua ngautuarā ana tēnā i tēnā. I au i te wā i tīmata au, kāore au i te tino kite atu i tērā tūāhuatanga,” he said.

“Ahakoa nō tērā pāti, nō tērā pāti tangata rā, ka taea te noho ki te kōrero i ngā take o te wā.”

He recalled how, early in his parliamentary career, senior National leaders John Key and Bill English would call him to discuss issues affecting Māori.

“Ka rīngi mai a John Kī, ka rīngi mai a Bill English e Peeni, me kapu tī tāua kia kōrero i ngā take o te ao Māori. E hoa, mahi rangatira tērā mahi.”

Henare used his final speech to defend the work undertaken during Labour’s time in government, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a particularly difficult time… but we worked hard to make sure people had what they needed to survive,” he said.

“That is why the world looked at the New Zealand response as a world-leading response. I am proud of that work.”

He also spoke about the importance of equity in public policy, referencing the creation of Te Aka Whai Ora.

“When we serve our people, we must make sure that equity continues to drive the decisions for the benefit of all.”

Henare comes from one of the country’s most well-known political legacies.

His great-grandfather, Taurekareka Henare, held the Northern Māori seat from 1914 to 1938. Taurekareka’s son, Sir Hēmi Henare, also stood for five elections with the National Party between 1946 and 1963. In recent years, his whānaunga, Tau Henare, was also a Member of Parliament from 1993 to 1999 and from 2005 to 2014.

In closing, Henare turned his attention to his whānau, saying he was looking forward to supporting his children after years of political life.

“For too long, my dreams have been your dreams. But now it’s time for your dreams to be our dreams.” He concluded, looking to his partner.

When asked if he would return to politics.

He responded that his work is finished here for now, and did not give a yes or no to the prospect of whether he will be returning.

Additional reporting by Māni Dunlop.