Peeni Henare is leaving politics

Senior Labour MP and former Cabinet Minister Peeni Henare has announced he is leaving politics.

It was confirmed earlier today that Henare would not contest the Tāmaki Makaurau seat as Labour’s candidate at the next general election.

He has since confirmed he will also not seek a place on the Labour Party list, marking his departure from Parliament.

The announcement was made at Waitangi, as annual commemorations get underway.

First elected to Parliament in 2014, Henare represented Tāmaki Makaurau for nearly a decade and served six years as a Minister across several senior portfolios, including Defence, Whānau Ora, Civil Defence, Tourism, and ACC.

In a statement, Henare said he had “thought long and hard” over the summer before deciding to step away from politics.

“Last year was tough after losing the by-election, and after careful consideration and kōrero with my whānau over the break, I have decided that it is time for me to take a step back from politics,” he said.

“It’s time to focus on my family, my well-being, and my future.”

Henare entered Parliament after winning Tāmaki Makaurau from the Māori Party in 2014 and held the seat until 2023, when he was narrowly defeated by Te Pāti Māori’s Takutaki Tarsh Kemp.

He contested the Tāmaki Makaurau by-election in 2025 following Kemp’s death but was unsuccessful, losing to Oriini Kaipara, who received around twice as many votes.

The news comes as Labour finalises its candidate selections ahead of the next election, and follows the recent resignation of another senior Labour MP, Adrian Rurawhe.

Henare is expected to formally depart Parliament in the coming weeks.