Māhera Maihi named Tower’s Local Hero of the Year

Māhera Maihi, founder of Mā Te Huruhuru Trust, has been named Kiwibank's Local Hero of the Year

Māhera Maihi has been named Tower’s Local Hero of the Year for her work tackling homelessness in her community through the Mā Te Huruhuru Trust.

Maihi (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Muriwhenua) founded the organisation, which supports rangatahi into housing, employment and wellbeing.

“My life’s purpose is to change the world one Māori at a time,” she says.

“My hope for the next generation is that there is zero homelessness in New Zealand.”

Maihi accepted the taonga at the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards in Tāmaki Makaurau on Thursday night.

The Local Hero award (Te Pou Toko o te Tau) recognises those making a lasting impact in their communities. Previous winners include David Letele and Shannon Te Huia.

“Even though I’m absolutely nervous to receive this nomination, I know that the kaupapa is massive and so topical right now - the issue of young people who are homeless,” she explains.

Maihi says it’s important to ensure other rangatahi don’t face the same struggles she did.

“Knowing that we are making the world a better place for young people, we’re finding them housing and job opportunities and increasing household incomes, decreasing the dependency on benefits is what inspires me every day.”

Māhera Maihi's (right) passion stems from her own experience as a rangatahi. Photo / Mā Te Huruhuru.

Mā Te Huruhuru provides a range of services, including transitional housing for rangatahi in Ōtāhuhu.

“In a perfect world, Mā Te Huruhuru wouldn’t exist, and that’s our main goal, is that we work ourselves out of a job,” she adds.

“Unfortunately, until then, Mā Te Huruhuru will continue to fight for contracts, to open more housing, to provide more opportunities for young people.”

Maihi says systemic barriers continue to challenge the work.

“They are legislation barriers, it’s when ministries don’t talk to each other, when we have to continue to contest funds, when we’re up against major organisations to get funding,” she adds.

“We’re seeing more young people having to sell themselves to make money so that they can get off the street.”

Maihi is the founder of Mā Te Huruhuru, advocating to end youth homelessness, unemployment and suicide. Photo / Mā Te Huruhuru.

In 2025, about 16% of rangatahi were not in school, work or training, while in Auckland, nearly a quarter of Māori youth were disengaged, according to Stats NZ labour force data.

Maihi says she has worked with Tāmaki Makaurau MP Oriini Kaipara on a proposed Youth Homelessness Prevention Bill.

“She has developed a member’s bill called the Youth Homelessness Prevention Bill.”

Maihi says it could be the first legislation focused on preventing youth homelessness.

“We are hoping that that bill gets picked out of the biscuit tin, and it’s presented in a way that it will pass.”

Her passion is personal, having grown up in emergency housing.

“Unfortunately, there’s no silver pill or bullet that you can take.”

“The answers lie inside of you. You must take the bull by the horn and you must change your own situation. It’s up to the young person to find their own mana motuhake.”

MP for Tāmaki Makaurau, Oriini Kaipara has developed a Youth Homelessness Prevention Bill. Photo / Mā Te Huruhuru.

Other award winners

Sir Rod Drury (Ngāi Tahu) has been named the 2026 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.

The founder of Xero is recognised for transforming Aotearoa’s tech sector, backing innovation, and investing in infrastructure and community projects.

Mike Casey (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa) was named Sustainability Leader of the Year.

The electric farmer and CEO of Rewiring Aotearoa is leading work on renewable energy and electrification, helping drive climate-focused change across the country.