Cocaine consumption surges to nationwide all-time high

Cocaine use has surged to a record national high, exceeding MDMA for the first time, according to new water testing data released by NZ Police on Monday.

Testing from the last quarter of 2025 found cocaine use averaged about 9.4 kilograms per week 98%, or 4.7 kilograms, above the average of the previous four quarters.

All districts recorded higher use than their typical rates, with the data covering around 77% of New Zealand’s population. Other drugs tested included MDMA, fentanyl and heroin.

Last week the government announced New Zealand’s first Action Plan focused on supporting the addiction sector, combining initiatives representing almost $20 million in new annual investment.

Mental Health Minister, Matt Doocey says the plan demonstrates action before people enter active addiction.

“As part of the $30 million meth action plan announced last year, we have allocated funding to grow the number of early intervention services that are available in communities, and we have increased funding for Screening and Brief Intervention Practitioners in seven hospital settings.”

Sarah Helm, executive director of the NZ Drug Foundation, welcomed the government’s Action Plan but said bigger changes are needed.

“We’ve had 50 years of the Misuse of Drugs Act and over that time we’ve seen all harms essentially increase. We have more people being criminalised, more people experiencing addiction,” she said.

She also raised concerns about the impact on Māori communities.

“Māori make up almost half of the prison population who are there for substance issues, 40% of its people in addiction treatment. So, we think we need another approach.”

Helm says the best way forward is law reform and increased investment in treatment and harm reduction.

“We should remove criminal penalties for drug use. We know that doesn’t encourage use, what it does do is enable people to seek help and it mutes the worst harms from drug use.”