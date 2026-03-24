First kaupapa Māori centric centre for dementia breaks new ground

Te Kōhao Health and The Selwyn Foundation have partnered to establish a new kaupapa Māori service for kaumātua living with mate wareware (dementia) in Kirikiriroa.

The project was marked by a sod turning ceremony, led by mana whenua Ngāti Mahanga, alongside a formal blessing of the site. The event signalled the start of Te Whare Mahara, a dedicated Māori-led day centre designed to provide respite care and support for people living with dementia and their whānau.

“Koia tēnei ko te tuatahi o ēnei tūwhai whare, mō a tātou mātua, ērā o tātou kua pā ki te mate wareware nei. Ka tū ēnei whare hei manaaki, hei āwhina, hei tiaki i a rātou,” says Te Kitohi Pikaahu

Following the ceremony, both organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Kirikiriroa Marae, confirming their commitment to develop and deliver the service jointly. The centre will be the first of its kind in Kirikiriroa, with a focus on providing care that reflects Māori values.

Te Whare Mahara will operate as a daytime respite service, supporting kaumātua while giving whānau a break from caregiving responsibilities. Many families currently care for loved ones with dementia at home, often without formal support. This service is intended to ease that pressure by offering a safe, structured environment for whanau.

“This is an opportunity now to bring whānau together, to coordinate and co-design a service that actually meets their needs,” says Tureiti Moxon.

Te Ao Māori te tūāpapa

The model will incorporate te reo Māori, tikanga, and mātauranga Māori into daily operations. The aim is to provide care in a setting that feels familiar and comfortable, rather than clinical. Kaumātua will be able to take part in group activities, share meals, and spend time with others in a supportive environment.

The initiative responds to increasing demand for dementia services across Aotearoa. Māori are disproportionately affected, with dementia presenting earlier and at higher rates than in non-Māori populations. Despite this, access to culturally appropriate care remains limited.

“Ka riro mā te Māori ēnei e whakahaere, mā te kaupapa Māori, mā te whakaaro Māori, mā te mahi Māori e whakahaere, ko ia tēnei ko te mea rerekē nei,” says Pikaahu.

Current estimates indicate around 4,500 Māori are living with dementia, with numbers expected to grow significantly in the coming decades. A large proportion of care continues to be provided within whānau, which can make it harder to access formal diagnosis and support services.

Te Whare Mahara is intended to address these gaps by providing accessible, community-based care that aligns with Māori needs. It also reflects wider health sector priorities to improve support for people living with dementia through more local and culturally appropriate services.

The Kirikiriroa centre is expected to be the first of several similar developments. Te Kōhao Health and The Selwyn Foundation have indicated plans to expand the model to other regions, including Auckland and Northland, as demand increases.

The building will undergo refurbishment before opening, with timelines contingent on consent and construction. Once operational, the service will continue to be shaped by feedback from kaumātua and whānau to ensure it meets community needs.

“Unfortunately, for a lot of our whānau who have health issues, a lot of them stem from loneliness. When you add in mental health issues like dementia, that only exacerbates things and makes it worse,” says Tureia Moxon.

The project represents a practical step toward improving dementia care for Māori, with a focus on local delivery, cultural relevance, and support for whānau caregivers.

“Kua nui haere tēnei āhuatanga i roto i tō tātou iwi Māori, koia au i mea, ko te tuatahi tēnei, whai mai i ēnei ka tū mai ētahi ki roto ki a mātou o Ākarana, puta atu ki Te Tai Tokerau,”, says Pikaahu.