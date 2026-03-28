Te Matatini 2027: Muriwhenua retains the top spot at Te Tai Tokerau Regionals

Defending champions Muriwhenua lead four teams from Te Tai Tokerau who have secured their place at Te Matatini 2027.

Muriwhenua have defended their title at the 2026 Te Tai Tokerau kapa haka regionals.

Despite the weather, the wairua remained high at McKay Stadium. Fourteen groups were originally scheduled, but with only twelve performing today, Te Matatini rules saw qualifying spots drop from four to three. Those three teams will represent Te Whare Tapu o Ngāpuhi in Waikato next year.

The qualifying rōpū are:

Muriwhenua Hātea Kapa Haka Te Kapa Haka o Waerenga Te Kaha

Two rōpū affected by the floods

Ngāti Wai Kaumātua from the east coast and Te Hikutū from the South Hokianga were forced to withdraw due to local flooding in their areas.

Representing Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara is the rōpū Kaipara Kaumātua, who dedicated their performance to the mother of one of their kaihaka. Leading the rōpū is May Pivac-Bennett, who expressed the collective feelings of the performers to those still affected by the floods.

“E aroha ana mātou ki a rātou kāore i tae mai i tēnei rā, engari nui te aroha ki a rātou”

Ngā kaihaka o te rōpū Kaipara Kaumātua. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Kaihaka from the rōpū Te Uri o Maeroa, affiliated with Ngāti Whātua and based in the Northern Kaipara, also stood today. Joseph Kapea, one of the tutors for the rōpū, said they supported the Waitangi Cultural Committee’s decision regarding the event.

“Ki te whakaae rātou ka tae mai mātou, ki te kore rātou e whakaae kia tū, kei te pai hoki tēnā ki a mātou, engari kei konei tātou i runga i te whakataunga o te komiti o ngā kapa haka katoa”

Ngā kaihaka o te rōpū Te Uri O Maearoa

Ngā rōpū o Te Tai Tokerau ka whakakanohi ki Te Matatini 2027

The Far North rōpū, Muriwhenua, have dominated the regional stage for a decade, and this year was no different. Their haka caught the crowd’s attention by referencing the ‘naughty boy’ and ‘naughty girl’ comments that sparked debate at the last Te Matatini.

Rawiri Pihama, Manukura tane for Muriwhenua explains “Ko te kura huna o te haka e kōrero ana mō ngā Minita nō Te Tai Tokerau ake... he momo ngahau, he momo pātaritari. Ka huri te kei o te waka ki te whakanui i tō tātou hautupua wāhine, a Mariana Mino, me te whakaoreore i ōna tūngane i te Pāremata.”

Hātea Kapa Haka. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Taking out second place is Whangārei’s own Hātea Kapa Haka. They’ve been a massive part of the regional scene since the early 2010s, consistently taking their rōpū on the national stage. For leader Marcia Hopa, being back out there with the whānau meant everything.

“Miharo katoa te tū ki te taha o te whānau engari me kī pēnei kua ea ngā mahi, it is done”

Securing third spot is Te Kapa Haka o Waerenga.

He Reanga Hou i te Atamira o Te Tai Tokerau

I haere tonu te whakataetae ahakoa te āhua o te tūnga ohotata e pā ana ki te Tai Tokerau i tēnei wā.

I kitea hoki te tautoko nui o te marea i tae ā-tinana mai ki te tautoko i o rātou whānau.

“I tū au ki te kapa haka o Hātea Manawanui, koirā taku whānau... i harikoa ahau i te haere tonu o te kaupapa”

Ko tētahi āhuatanga motuhake, ko te ihi me te wana o ngā rangatahi i tū ki te atamira mō te wā tuatahi, i ū tonu rātou ki te kapa haka ahakoa ngā uaua o te wā.

“This is my first time performing and happy i got to still stand with my whānau”

He kaimahi nō Ngāti Wai, me tētahi o ngā rangatahi i tū i tēnei rā. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Kua tau ngā kapa ka tū ki Te Matatini 2027, ā, ka huri te titiro a ngā rōpū o Te Tai Tokerau ki te whakarite i a rātou anō kia amohia te mana o te Nōta ki Hopuhopu a te tau e tū mai nei.

Exclusive coverage of Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 is available on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, supported by Te Māngai Pāho.