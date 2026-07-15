Riki Whiu welcomed to Tāmaki Makaurau as New Zealand Police Director: Partnerships

Riki Whiu welcomed to his new role after decades of service to Te Tai Tokerau

After a long career serving communities across Te Tai Tokerau, Superintendent Roderick “Riki” Whiu has been formally welcomed onto Te Māhurehure Marae in Auckland as he begins his new role as Director: Partnerships for New Zealand Police.

The whakatau brought together community leaders, iwi representatives, whānau and colleagues from across Te Tai Tokerau to acknowledge Whiu’s appointment and his decades of service building relationships between police and Māori communities.

Whiu said he was humbled by the opportunity and acknowledged the responsibility that comes with the position.

“It’s not lost on me the challenge and the scope of the role, the enormity of what the role means to me, and to the organisation as New Zealand Police,” he said.

Whiu reflected on his whakapapa and the experiences that have shaped his policing career, saying his commitment to working alongside iwi, hapū and communities has deep roots.

“Mēnā ka rukuhia au ki roto ki taku whakapapa, i heke mai au i tērā toto e mōhio ana te mahi mā te iwi, mā te hapu, mā te hau kāinga. Ko te nuinga o aku mahi, ka mahi au ki runga i Te Tai Tokerau.”

Northern kaumātua Waihoroi Shortland spoke of Whiu’s many attributes and said he was pleased to see one of ‘their own’ promoted to the role.

“Ki a mātou o te kāinga, he hōnore nui tēnei, kia kite i tētahi o mātou kua piki ki ngā taumata rawa o tēnei rōpū pirihimana kātahi, engari i tua i tērā, kua tū mai hei whakawhirinakitanga mō te ao Māori whānui, mō ngā iwi manene kua haere mai ki konei, kua whakakāngia ki konei, ko ia te pouhonohono i a rātou, ki ngā āhuatanga pea o te motu whānui tonu,” says Shortland.

The appointment comes as New Zealand Police continues to face public scrutiny over ongoing investigations involving Police Commissioner Richard Chambers and a Northland senior detective, whose internal employment investigation has led to more than 50 child protection and sexual assault cases being reopened.

Whiu would not be drawn on what it would take to rebuild public trust in police.

Instead, he said his focus in the new role would be on strengthening relationships with communities and ensuring police deliver on the commitments they make to their partners.

“Our people expect and deserve more from the partnerships that we form. But before that can occur, great relationships, enduring relationships and honest relationships have to be formed, and as an organisation we have to be seen to be doing the things we promise,” he said.

The Director: Partnerships role is responsible for strengthening relationships between New Zealand Police and communities, with a particular focus on working alongside iwi, Māori and other key partners to improve trust, collaboration and community outcomes.