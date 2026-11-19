Since the 2015 Clandon Park fire, Hinemihi has stood without her original whakairo. They are set to return home next year, in exchange for newly carved whakairo

The traditional Māori meeting house Hinemihi o te Ao Tawhito is one step closer to returning home after more than 135 years away.

Originally built in Te Wairoa near Rotorua, the whare is expected to have her original whakairo returned to Aotearoa by 2028, following ongoing collaborative discussions between Ngāti Hinemihi, heritage agencies, and the UK National Trust.

The proposed exchange will see new whakairo gifted to England, allowing Hinemihi’s story to continue at Clandon Park while bringing an essential part of her history back to her people.

A whare that saved lives

Hinemihi was built in 1881, commissioned by chief Āporo Te Wharekaniwha and carved by master carvers Tene Waitere and Wero Tāroi.

Just five years after its establishment, Mount Tarawera erupted in June 1886, taking between 100 and 120 lives during the disaster. Hinemihi became a place of refuge for more than 50 people who survived by taking shelter inside the whare.

For Ngāti Hinemihi, that connection remains a cornerstone of their whakapapa and the reason the whare holds profound significance for generations of descendants.

“I think Rob said 30 people sheltered, and I think it was more like 50, including Pākehā whose houses collapsed, and then they went there to shelter,” says Ngāti Hinemihi uri, Jim Schuster.

Photo supplied: NZ Herald

Taken across the world

In 1892, William Hillier Onslow, the fourth Earl of Onslow and outgoing Governor of New Zealand, purchased Hinemihi.

The whare was dismantled and transported to England, where she was reconstructed on Onslow’s family estate, Clandon Park.

By 1897, Hinemihi had been reassembled on the grounds, where she has remained for more than a century.

In April 2015, a major fire tore through the historic Clandon Park mansion, destroying much of its interior and several Māori taonga held inside.

Hinemihi survived the blaze. However, in 2016, her original whakairo were removed from the whare to protect them from further deterioration after years of exposure to English weather.

The original carvings have since been held in conservation storage while discussions about their return to Aotearoa have continued.

Photo supplied: RNZ

A return with a shared purpose

For Ngāti Hinemihi, bringing the original whakairo home is about reconnecting with an important part of their history and ensuring they are cared for by the people who hold the closest connection to them.

National Trust representative Kent Rawlinson says the proposed exchange is about more than returning the original carvings, with both sides learning from each other through the process.

“Every conversation we have, be it in person when we have delegation visits like this, or more often early in the morning or sort of late in the evening, we’re learning more from each other,” Rawlinson says.

The new whakairo will be created by descendants of Hinemihi’s original carvers and the chief who commissioned her.

They will reflect the history of Hinemihi and the stories of the people and communities she has connected with over the years.

Photo supplied: Pouhere Taonga

Looking ahead to 2028

The National Trust and project partners, including Ngā Kohinga Whakairo o Hinemihi, Te Maru o Hinemihi, and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, are working towards Hinemihi’s return in 2028, assuming all final statutory approvals and arrangements are completed.

And while Hinemihi’s journey has taken her far from the place she was built, her connection to her people has never been lost.