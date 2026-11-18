A WWI soldier's whānau have held a blessing ceremony at Waikumete Cemetery in Tāmaki Makaurau ahead of installing his headstone

For a hundred and five years, Sergeant Major Whetu Tauri’s grave lay unmarked and unrecognised in a quiet part of one of the country’s largest cemeteries.

His whānau, Tamati McLeod and Flora Falanaki, only found the grave earlier this year after undertaking whakapapa research.

This week fifteen whānau members gathered at Waikumete Cemetery to bless the First World War soldier’s gravesite.

“Starting our mahi to ensure that we never forget him again,” said Tamati, a mokopuna.

Tauri had passed from memory in a way that other soldiers who’d served on the frontlines of New Zealand’s war efforts hadn’t.

Tamati McLeod, Grace Ngaroimata Le gros and whānau gather at Whetu Tauri’s unmarked grave. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

He’d been at the disastrous Gallipoli campaign, at Ari Burnu and at Chunuk Bair and was medically evacuated on the HMHS Maheno in September 1915.

His family learned this year that he’d faced economic hardship when he returned home and that hardship eventually had serious consequences.

On theft charges, he was handed down a three-year sentence to be served at Mt Eden prison.

He died a year later, in 1921, aged just 26.

This week, amongst the cemetery’s tall grass and wildflowers, the Tauri family carried a single shot of Whetu to his resting place, a little dip in the contours of a bank.

“It’s right here, this line here around this section, and it just needs a good trim,” Tamati said.

The photo they were cradling was a mugshot.

A window into the past

They thought it was the only picture that existed of their koroua.

It wasn’t.

In their records, the Auckland War Memorial Museum had a picture of him in uniform.

Sergeant Major Whetu Tauri alongside fellow sergeants of the Māori Contingent in Malta. Photo: Auckland War Memorial Museum

It was taken in Malta with other Māori sergeants, Waretini Rukingi, Henry Vercoe and Harding Leaf who all served with him in the Māori Contingent.

Te Ao Māori News found it during research and presented it to the whānau.

Tamati smiled while looking at his koroua.

“That’s some good research, amazing.

“It’s like looking in a mirror sometimes,” he said.

The picture revealing so much more than the mugshot, he said.

“Just men ready to take on something that their country asked them to take on.”

Another uri Ngaroimata Le Gros, became emotional after seeing the new photo.

“Just on behalf of my grandmother Ngaroimata, Whetu’s sister, it’s been a good journey... we’re blessed just to be here and stand by our koro after all this time.

“And my wish is that all whanau that have gone through this injustice... go and look for their tupuna and celebrate the life of our tupuna, that went to war, no questions asked but came back ... unnamed forgotten... so I just want to say thank you all for coming.”

And another gift is on the way

Tāmati McLeod and whānau gathered at the ceremony, holding the only known photo of Whetu Tauri. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

Lawyer David Stone has travelled the length of the country helping Māori Battalion whānau receive war medals for their grandfathers and uncles who’d never been recognised for their services in the Second World War.

His passion for righting that wrong meant 1650 medals were issued to families of hundreds of soldiers.

But during that work, he realised Māori soldiers from the First World War had also missed out.

“I’ve come here today, and I thank you for allowing me to be here to let you know that your rangatira has the Gallipoli medal waiting to be presented to him.”

He hoped to present the medal to the Tauri whānau at Te Aute College, where Whetu went to school before enlisting.

“If I could be a part of that in presenting this rangatira with that taonga, that’s my privilege.”

Mr Stone said there would be more presentations set to follow; 705 soldiers are set to be recognised.

“And those were all our tipuna.”

More work to be done

David Stone, Tāmati McLeod, Grace Ngaroimata Le gros and whānau in front of Whetu Tauri’s unmarked grave, holding the unseen photo of him in uniform. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

He is part of the Military Veterans Kaupapa Inquiry. It’s a Waitangi Tribunal investigation which is examining Crown actions, policies and treatment aimed at past Māori servicemen.

Stone has asked the Tauri whānau to be part of it.

“Well, as far as I’m concerned, a man shouldn’t go away to fight for God, King and Country and come back and find that his country has forgotten about him.

“A man who goes away and fights and sees the rigours and the horrors of war shouldn’t be buried like that, shouldn’t be forgotten about..

“I understand he went to prison. And you look at the reasons why he went to prison, it was probably again, just as we found out from the Māori Battalion, when they came back they weren’t supported in any way whatsoever.”

He was referencing a post-war farm ballot system to settle soldiers on land, a program that Māori were largely excluded from.

“Thank you for having me here and that’s why I’m here, to let you know the story’s not finished yet, you’ve still got work to do.”

Now that the site has been blessed, the whānau are starting work on his headstone, with an unveiling expected in the coming months.