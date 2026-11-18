Councils are seeking to protect mana whenua voting rights on committees, while Invercargill has decided against applying for exceptions.

As local authorities race against a strict compliance deadline, councils across Aotearoa are clashing with central government over the future of voting rights for mana whenua representatives and appointed experts.

Brought into law under the coalition government’s Local Government (System Improvements) Amendment Act 2026, the legislation reserves committee voting rights exclusively for elected members.

Around the country, local councils have faced an urgent choice: scramble to apply for rare ministerial exceptions under Section 260A, or dismantle established advisory and mana whenua voting structures ahead of March 19, 2027.

In Kaikohe, the Far North District Council met on Tuesday to decide the voting rights of the Te Kuaka Committee for Māori Strategic Relationships.

Far North District Mayor Moko Tepania says he is tired of the government’s overreach in local government affairs.

“Hanga hōhā ana ahau i te whātoro kē atu o te kāwanatanga ki te kāwanatanga ā rohe, pēnei i tēnei nā i konei, Te Kaunihera o Te Hiku o te Ika.”

Support from Hastings

In Hawke’s Bay too, the Hastings District Council has decided to apply for exceptions to retain the vote for multiple mana whenua and joint committees that hold responsibilities over a variety of areas.

Councillor Heather Te Au Skipworth said the act had created more work for busy councils.

“We have so much to do in council with all the overreach that’s been coming from this government that has no money attached to it, government funding. It’s costing ratepayers; it’s costing us time.”

Loss of voting rights

Still, some councils, such as Invercargill City, have decided not to pursue an exception for Waihōpai Rūnaka.

Operating under a formalised Charter of Understanding and collaborative partnership channels, the council has historically worked alongside the rūnaka to give mana whenua a direct voice in water and wastewater infrastructure, city centre development, and community projects.

Rūnaka representative Mike Bain says the loss represents another government attack on Māori and their voice.

“This government has emboldened people to have Māori ask Pākehā if it’s okay for us to have a seat at the table.”

Rūnaka representative Mike Bain says the loss represents another government attack on Māori and their voice.

“This government has emboldened people to have Māori ask Pākehā if it’s okay for us to have a seat at the table.”

Retaining the voting rights of mana whenua

Councils have appointed committees whose expertise informs and helps them make recommendations to full councils.

Experts can include mana whenua representation to bring local Māori perspectives and knowledge; independent finance experts to help oversee council spending and risk; and community or youth representation to contribute their community’s view.

Ahead of the application window closing, a substantial wave of local authorities rushed to meet the deadline. Councils across the motu, including the Far North District Council, Hastings District Council, and Porirua City Council, voted to seek targeted exemptions for appointed committees and mana whenua representatives.

Conversely, other authorities like the Invercargill City Council chose a different path, voting not to pursue an exception despite staff and community advocacy.

The Far North District Council recently put the topic to discussion and decided to seek an exemption for three of their Māori standing committees.

“Ki te kore ia e whakaae ki tērā ka hōhā tonu ahau ki a ia kātahi, ka rua, ka whai pea i tētahi atu huarahi e whai mana, e whai reo ai a ngā mema Māori, ngā mema Motuhake o tēnei kaunihera.”

Far North Deputy Mayor Chicky Rudkin notes the significance of the Te Kuaka Committee and their voice, which carries the weight of iwi and hapū.

“The importance of Te Kuaka members is that they represent iwi and hapū and they have the mandate to speak on behalf of communities.”

Skipworth said there was another cost.

“It also damages relationships that have taken a long time to be built up, and sometimes they’ve been broken, re-amended, broken. But it creates division.”

Te Ao Māori News has reached out to the Minister of Local Government, Simon Watts and is awaiting comment.