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Treaty in Victoria: key facts

Victoria’s Statewide Treaty is Australia’s first Treaty between a government and First Peoples.

It became law on 13 November 2025 and commenced on 12 December 2025.

Gellung Warl, meaning ‘tip of the spear’ in Gunaikurnai, is the permanent First Peoples body created by Treaty. It started on 1 May 2026.

Gellung Warl has three arms: the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, a truth telling arm (Nyerna Yoorrook Telkuna) and an accountability arm (Nginma Ngainga Wara).

Treaty does not change the Constitution, create a third chamber of Parliament, give a veto over laws, or affect private land.

On 12 December 2025, Victoria made history with the commencement of Australia’s first Statewide Treaty with its First Peoples.

The Victorian Treaty became law a month earlier, on 13 November 2025, when it received Royal Assent from Victorian Governor Margaret Gardner. An official signing was held at Government House by Premier Jacinta Allan, Treaty Minister Natalie Hutchins, and First Peoples’ Assembly co-chairs Ruben Berg and Ngarra Murray.

Days before the official signing, Ngarra Murray, spoke of ‘her state and Australia as a nation being on the edge of history.’

“For the very first time in this country’s history, a state is preparing to enter a treaty with First Peoples. This is not a small step - it is a rupture in the national story, a shift in power, a promise that tomorrow can be different from yesterday,” she said.

For many Aboriginal Victorians, the signing was the end of a decade of work and progress towards a Treaty.

Many others saw it as the culmination of the tireless fight and advocacy of their ancestors for rights and recognition that included the 1881 Maloga Petition, the 1886 Coranderrk Deputation to the Victorian Parliament and the 1939 Cummeragunja Walk Off .

What is a treaty?

A treaty is a binding agreement between two parties, but this means different things in different contexts.

In the case of treaties between governments and Indigenous peoples, key aims may include land and economic settlements, policy programs, resolving historical grievances, and developing ways to work together in the future.

Some countries, such as New Zealand, Canada and the United States, have historical treaties with Indigenous peoples.

However, in part because of the legal concept of terra nullius, this did not occur in Australia at the time of European settlement.

Do other countries have treaties with their Indigenous peoples?

In 1778, the Delaware Treaty with First Peoples was signed in the United States.

Between 1778 and 1871, the United States Government entered into over 500 treaties with American Indian nations.

Treaties between tribes and the US government had to be approved by US Congress. Approximately 374 treaties were ratified.

10 years before Victoria was settled, in 1840, one of our closest neighbours in Aotearoa (New Zealand) signed the Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti o Waitangi) between the British Crown and over 500 Māori Rangatira (chiefs).

Canada entered into numbered treaties, as recently as 2023, with the Whitecap Dakota signing a Treaty in Canada.

What Treaty can’t do

The Statewide Treaty Bill does not:

Change the Victorian or Commonwealth Constitution

Establish a ‘third chamber of parliament’ in the legislative chamber or house of Victoria’s Parliament

Give Aboriginal people or organisations the power to veto policy or legislation.

Change tax laws or provide individual financial reparations.

Negotiate Private Land Ownership: Individual or private residential land ownership is not subject to treaty negotiations or claims

The Treaty does not take away anyone’s rights.

Does Treaty take away privately owned farms or homes? No. The Treaty does not take away the rights of private landholders or take private property from farmers.

Does Treaty create a third chamber of parliament? No. Gellung Warl is the new body created through Treaty. Gellung Warl is a representative body for First Peoples in Victoria. It is not another Victorian parliament and cannot veto Victorian laws or government policy.

It operates independently of government and is subject to parliamentary sovereignty. Its operations do not affect the parliament’s ability to make laws or the Victorian government’s ability to govern.

Does Treaty give First Nations Peoples greater rights than others? No. The Treaty is an agreement between the State of Victoria and First Peoples. All Victorians will remain equal before the law. Treaty responds to existing inequality through practical changes and solutions, to create a better and fairer future together.

What is Gellung Warl?

Gellung Warl is the permanent, independent First Peoples’ body created by Victoria’s Statewide Treaty.

In Gunaikurnai, Gellung Warl means ‘tip of the spear’. It started operating on 1 May 2026.

Gellung Warl has three arms:

the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, the elected representative body with expanded powers and functions

Nyerna Yoorrook Telkuna, the truth telling arm. In Wamba Wamba language it means ‘to sit, to listen, to hear, to remember’ (Nyerna), ‘to truth’ (Yoorrook) and ‘to cure, to heal’ (Telkuna)

Nginma Ngainga Wara, the accountability arm. In Wadi Wadi language it means ‘you will do’

Gellung Warl advises and advocates to government and parliament on matters that affect First Peoples, represents First Peoples in ongoing Treaty negotiations, provides for ongoing truth telling and healing, and holds the Victorian government to account on its commitments to First Peoples.

Functions and powers of the Assembly within Gellung Warl

Under the Act, the Assembly within Gellung Warl may make rules, guidelines and standards on specified matters that directly affect First Peoples.

These include:

internal rules relating to structure, governance, operations, community answerability and engagement.

rules regarding the ‘acceptance by community’ aspect of Confirmation of Aboriginality.

appointment of existing First Peoples’ representatives to the Heritage Council and Aboriginal Heritage Council.

guidelines for the trading and sharing of existing First Peoples’ water entitlements with other First Peoples.

guidelines relating to First Peoples’ cultural safety, including guidelines that may be voluntarily adopted by non-First Peoples organisations, agencies or sectors.

Reforms provided for under Treaty

The Act provides for a range of reforms, including:

use of the Yoorrook Justice Commission’s Official Public Record as a curriculum resource to support truth-telling in schools.

participation in place-naming of specified geographic features, limited to waterways, waterfalls, and national and state parks on Crown land, including opportunities for use of traditional or language place names.

establishment of a First Peoples’ Infrastructure Fund to provide grants for Aboriginal community infrastructure and infrastructure development.

delivery of Aboriginal events and awards, including the Ricci Marks Awards, Victorian Aboriginal Remembrance Service and the Victorian Aboriginal Honour Roll.

What was the process to Treaty in Victoria?

The process for Treaty in Victoria between the state government and the region’s First Peoples was a long and hard-fought one.

Many argue that the push for a treaty began with the fight for civil and land rights across the state that included the:

1881 Maloga Petition

1886 Coranderrk Deputation to the Victorian parliament

1938 Day of Mourning in Sydney

1939 Cummeragunja Walk Off

1963 Aborigines Advancement League Petition to the United Nations

1965 Lake Tyers protest

The Andrews government first announced its commitment to facilitating First Nations peoples’ self-governance in 2016.

Since then, the Victorian Treaty Advancement Commission, the Treaty Authority, and the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria have been working towards developing a Treaty.

Since then, many groups and people have been working towards Treaty, including the Aboriginal Treaty Working Group, the Aboriginal Community Assembly, the Victorian Treaty Advancement Commissioner and Victorian Treaty Advancement Commission, the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, and the Treaty Authority.

Treaty negotiations officially began in November 2024.

Key dates

2016 - First steps

In February 2016, then Victorian premier Daniel Andrews and the Victorian Labor government committed to starting formal treaty discussions with First Nations communities.

Earlier that month, an Indigenous community meeting in Melbourne had rejected federal constitutional recognition.

Up to 500 First Nations representatives met and passed a motion demanding that the state resource a treaty process instead of the federal government’s proposal for constitutional recognition.

“This treaty will be the first of its kind for our nation,” said Premier Dan Andrews at the time.

“It’s something to be both sad and proud about because this treaty is well overdue, but the rest of Australia is listening and with your input, your voice, we can make history.”

Self-Determination Forums and the first Aboriginal Victoria Forum were held across the state in April & May 2016.

Communities in Mildura, Horsham, Shepparton and Bairnsdale met to discuss what self-determination and treaty means for Aboriginal people.

Students, activists, community leaders, academics and community members took part in Victoria’s inaugural two-day ‘Treaty and Self-Determination Forum’ from May 26-27, 2016.

In July, the government established the interim Aboriginal Treaty Working Group (ATWG), whose membership consisted of Victorian Traditional Owners representing Traditional Owner, cultural heritage and Aboriginal community-controlled groups.

The Aboriginal Treaty Working Group led consultations with First Nations communities across the state and worked with the Department of Premier and Cabinet to design and establish the ‘Aboriginal Community Assembly.’

Those on the Aboriginal Treaty Working Group were Dan Turnbull (Co-Chair), Eleanor Bourke (Co-Chair), Geraldine Atkinson, Indi Clark, Jamie Lowe, Janine Coombs, Jordan Edwards, Joy Murphy-Wandin, Ken Stewart, Marcus Stewart, Muriel Bamblett, Paul Briggs, Rodney Carter and Vicki Clark.

In November & December 2016, Phase 1 community consultations took place, followed by a second Aboriginal Victoria Forum to report back on findings, laying the groundwork for what later became the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria.

In March 2017, treaty community consultations were held in Echuca, Mildura, Portland, Sale, Wodonga and Melbourne.

2017 - Aboriginal Community Assembly established

The Aboriginal Treaty Working Group announced in September 2017 that it was establishing an Aboriginal Community Assembly (ACA) made up of First Nations community members.

The Aboriginal Community Assembly would provide advice to the Aboriginal Treaty Working Group on how an ‘Aboriginal Representative Body’ for First Nations Victorians would look, who could be elected and how voting would work.

The Aboriginal Community Assembly, made up of 33 members - 13 from metropolitan Melbourne and 20 from regional Victoria - met in November over six days.

From these meetings, the Aboriginal Community Assembly made recommendations to the ATWG, which in turn would report its findings to the incoming Victorian Treaty Advancement Commission.

2017-2018 - Victorian Treaty Advancement Commission

In December 2017, the Victorian government announced the appointment of Gunditjmara woman Jill Gallagher AO as the Victorian Treaty Advancement Commissioner.

The Victorian Treaty Advancement Commission was launched in January 2018 and received the final report of the ATWG in March 2018, taking over the group’s work.

The commission was designed to build on the information gathered through the Aboriginal Treaty Working Group and the Aboriginal Community Assembly, and ultimately create the proposed Aboriginal Representative Body.

The commission would also administer the elections for the body and then cease to exist once the Aboriginal Representative Body was established.

The Commission was not established to negotiate the treaty.

Throughout 2018, the Commission held regional roadshows across 30 locations in Victoria, alongside Elders’ forums and state-wide gatherings, to consult Aboriginal communities on how the treaty process should work.

2018 - Advancing the Treaty Process with Aboriginal Victorians Act

The Advancing the Treaty Process with Aboriginal Victorians Act 2018 (‘Advancing Treaty Act’) passed the parliament on 21 June 2018, with a commencement date of 1 August 2018.

It was the first piece of treaty legislation passed in any Australian parliament and established a roadmap for treaty negotiations between the Victorian government and Victorian First Nations peoples. The key purposes of the Act included:

advancing the treaty process;

establishing that the Aboriginal Representative Body would be the sole representative of Aboriginal Victorians in future treaty negotiations;

enshrining the treaty process; and

requiring the Aboriginal Representative Body to work with the state to establish elements necessary for future treaty negotiations.

2019 - First Peoples Assembly of Victoria

In February 2019, the Victorian Treaty Advancement Commissioner Jill Gallagher declared that the Aboriginal Representative Body should be known as the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria (FPAV).

The First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria’s initial aim was to work with the government to lay groundwork for treaty, including establishing a treaty authority, a negotiation framework, and a self-determination fund.

Between September and October 2019, the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria held its general elections, electing 32 members, including 11 reserved member seats representing each formally recognised Traditional Owner group and 21 general member seats elected by Aboriginal voters in five districts.

On 9 December 2019, the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Gavin Jennings, declared the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria to be the Aboriginal Representative Body, as required by the Advancing Treaty Act.

Following the Assembly’s first meeting on 10-11 December 2019, Marcus Stewart and Aunty Geraldine Atkinson were elected as the inaugural Co-Chairs of the First Peoples’ Assembly.

Over the next 4 years, First Peoples’ Assembly hosts over 360 community events and has more than 23,000 conversations across the state to continue gathering ideas and input about how the journey to treaty should unfold.

2020 - Discussion paper proposing negotiation points

In June 2020, the Assembly agreed to adopt a negotiating position that included state-wide and local treaties.

The Assembly published a discussion paper that provided examples of some of the rights that could be considered under these treaties. These potential rights include:

Truth-telling;

Recognition of sovereignty;

Self-governance;

Economic development;

Designated seats for Aboriginal people in state parliament;

Transfer and buy backs for Country;

Taxation recognising unique position of Aboriginal Victorians;

Criminal and civil law and justice reform;

Redress for state policies (e.g. stolen wages);

Centring and embedding the histories of Aboriginal Peoples in schools;

Social and welfare;

Reviving and strengthening local languages and cultures; and

Caring for Country (e.g. agriculture, water, fisheries, and forests).

2021 - Treaty negotiation protocols

In April 2021, the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria and the Victorian government agreed to a set of treaty protocols, as required under the Advancing Treaty Act.

Also called Phase 2 of the treaty processes, the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria and the government worked together to establish four elements necessary to support treaty negotiations:

a dispute resolution process

a treaty authority

a treaty negotiation framework

a self-determination fund.

A dispute resolution process was agreed to in January 2021.

2021 - Yoorook Justice Commission

The Yoorrook Justice Commission was formally established in May 2021 by Letters Patent after being called for by the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria and supported by the Victorian government.

Yoorrook was established to facilitate truth-telling, which First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria established as a ‘building block’ of treaty.

With the investigative powers of a Royal Commission, Yoorrook was tasked with hearing and reporting historical and contemporary injustices against Indigenous Victorians and the ongoing impact of colonisation.

Over more than four years, Yoorrook heard thousands of these stories (more than 1,300 submissions) in their truth telling inquiry.

Yoorrook tabled three reports (and several interim reports) and was concluded on 30 June 2025.

Their final report, ‘Truth Be Told’ was presented to the Governor of Victoria, Margaret Gardener AC, on 1 July 2025. The report outlined 100 recommendations aimed at redressing injustices.

2022 - Treaty Authority

The Treaty Authority, as agreed to by the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria and the government, was established by the Treaty Authority and Other Treaty Elements Act 2022 and the Treaty Authority Agreement, which was signed on 10 June 2022.

The Treaty Authority is an ‘independent umpire’ for the treaty processes, both for the Statewide Treaty and any other treaties that may occur in the future (for example, between individual Traditional Owner groups and the government).

After the establishment of the Treaty Negotiation Framework, the Treaty Authority also ensures that processes in the negotiations adhered to this framework.

The Treaty Authority is led by five inaugural members appointed in December 2023: Dr Petah Atkinson, Thelma Austin, Jidah Clark (Treaty Authority Chair), Andrew Jackomos (PSM), and Duean White.

2022 - Treaty Negotiation Framework

On 20 October 2022, the Victorian government and the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria agree to the Treaty Negotiation Framework, which was a requirement of the treaty process under the Advancing Treaty Act.

The framework set out the requirements for treaty-making in Victoria, including ‘how negotiations are conducted, and what subject matter treaty negotiations in Victoria can cover’.

Amongst other requirements, the framework outlines core principles that must be upheld, the roles of various groups and authorities in the process, and standards of conduct and negotiation.

2023 - Second First Peoples’ Assembly elections

From 13 May to 3 June, the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria holds its second election, stating that the newly elected Assembly’s main role would be to represent First Peoples in treaty negotiations.

All eligible First Nations Peoples in Victoria above the age of 16 are invited to participate. Electoral enrolments have tripled since 2019, with over 7,000 people enrolling to vote for candidates.

22 members are elected from regions across Victoria: 10 members will represent the Metro area whilst the regions of the North-West, North-East, South-West and South-East will each have 3 individual representatives.

The Assembly meets on July 26 and elects Ngarra Murray and Rueben Berg as Co-Chairs.

2024 - Opposition abandons their support for Treaty

In January 2024, the Victorian Opposition abandoned their support for the previously bipartisan Treaty negotiation framework in the state, citing cultural heritage concerns.

The First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria say the news was “disappointing, but not surprising,” and insisted that the withdrawal of support would not change much in terms of the tangible process and clear path toward treaty.

Nationals Leader Peter Walsh - the Coalition’s Indigenous affairs spokesperson - says the Liberal and Nationals have changed their position, citing supposed secrecy concerns, despite previously telling Indigenous leaders the Coalition was committed to working with Aboriginal communities.

“We’re very concerned about the secrecy, we’re all about openness and transparency, about all of Victoria being involved in these discussions and that’s not the case,” Mr Walsh said.

2024 - Statewide Treaty negotiations

On Thursday, 21 November 2024, negotiations on a Statewide Treaty were officially opened in a ceremony in Darebin Parklands.

Negotiations continued throughout 2025, with each round addressing the role and functions of each party following Treaty.

In 2024 and 2025, the Victorian government hosted Treaty Information Sessions with more than 800 local leaders across the state to build understanding and awareness.

The Victorian government co-hosted sessions with organisations including the Victorian Council of Social Services and the Victorian Multicultural Commission in Springvale, Melbourne CBD, and St Albans.

Regional sessions were also hosted in Shepparton, Keilor, Broadmeadows, Frankston, Horsham, Geelong, Torquay, Warrnambool, Bairnsdale, Bendigo, Swan Hill, Ballarat, Ringwood, and online.

Community representatives had the opportunity to hear from the Minister for Treaty and First Peoples, the Parliamentary Secretary for First Peoples and the Department of Premier and Cabinet’s Deputy Secretary for First Peoples – State Relations about the foundations for Treaty, hear updates on statewide negotiations and ask questions to understand how Treaty could impact their communities.

2025 - Statewide Treaty Bill

The Statewide Treaty Bill 2025 was introduced to Parliament on 9 September 2025, marking the first time an Australian state or territory initiated a parliamentary treaty process.

On the same day, the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria and the government announced they had reached an in-principle agreement on Treaty and released a draft of the negotiated Treaty Agreement.

The Statewide Treaty Bill 2025 passed the Lower House of the Victorian Parliament on 16 October 2025 and through the Upper House on 31 October 2025.

The Statewide Treaty Bill 2025 replaced the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, the then-Aboriginal Representative Body, with Gelung Warl under the Advancing Treaty Act.

Gellung Warl’s functions:

advising and advocating to government and Parliament on matters that affect First Peoples, including during development of policy and legislation;

representing First Peoples in ongoing Statewide Treaty negotiations;

providing for ongoing truth-telling and healing for First Peoples; and

holding the Victorian Government to account in relation to its commitments to, and the impact of its actions on, First Peoples.

Gellung Warl will contain:

a permanent First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria with expanded powers and functions.

A truth-telling body called Nyerna Yoorrook Telkuna , and an

, and an accountability arm called Nginma Ngainga Wara.

In Gunai Kurnai, Gellung Warl means “tip of the spear” while Nginma Ngainga Wara means ‘you will do’ in Wadi Wadi language.

Nyerna Yoorrook Telkuna means ‘to sit, to listen, to hear, to remember’ (Nyerna), ‘to truth’ (Yoorrook), ‘to cure, to heal’ (Telkuna) in Wamba Wamba language.

2025 - Statewide Treaty officially signed

On 13 November 2025, the Statewide Treaty was officially signed at Government House by Premier Jacinta Allan, Treaty Minister Natalie Hutchins, and First Peoples’ Assembly co-chairs Ruben Berg and Ngarra Murray, receiving Royal Assent from Governor Margaret Gardner.

With Royal assent, the Statewide Treaty Act became law.

“Today is a recognition that ancient systems of law and the modern institutions of our democracy can stand side by side,” Premier Allan said.

“By enshrining Treaty in law, we are acknowledging the truth of our past and working towards a future built on respect and partnership.”

“This is an important step forward in our journey to truth-telling and reconciliation in Victoria. By ensuring First Peoples have a say in decision-making, we set the foundation for meaningful change,” said Minister for Treaty and First Peoples Natalie Hutchins.

Despite countless promises for a treaty, including at a national level, and generations of advocacy by First Peoples, no Australian government had reached this point before.

2025 - Victorian Parliament delivers an official state apology

On 9 December 2025, the Victorian parliament delivered an official state apology to First Peoples. The apology arose from the treaty negotiation process.

In a formal statement issued before the parliament, Premier Jacinta Allan said decisions made in the Victorian parliament over its history “have long denied the First Peoples of this land their rights and their self-determination”.

“We acknowledge the harm inflicted on generations of First Peoples – and mark the beginning of a new era, one that embraces truth, honours justice and creates space for a shared future built in full view of the past,” Allan said.

“Through Treaty, we commit to building a future where the power taken is returned, where the voices silenced are heard, and where the relationship between First Peoples and the State is remade - not in the image of the past, but in a future of equality and respect for all our peoples ...

“Victoria will not look away. Not from the truth. Not from the work. Not from you.”

2025 - Treaty commences

The Treaty officially commenced on Friday, 12 December 2025 with a ceremonial exchange between the government and the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria at John Cain Arena.

2026 - Gellung Warl commences

Gellung Warl officially commenced on 1 May 2026 as a permanent, independent statutory authority established under Victoria’s Statewide Treaty Act 2025.

Its core purpose is establishing permanent and democratic structures for First Peoples’ representation and decision-making partnership with the state.

Key functions include:

Making rules, guidelines, and standards on matters affecting First Peoples

Participating in the place-naming of geographic features

Establishing a First Peoples Infrastructure Fund

Delivering Aboriginal events and awards

The assembly held its first round of meetings on Dja Dja Wurrung country in Bendigo on 7-8 May 2026.

Meriki Onus and Djaran Murray-Jackson are elected co-chairs.

2026 - First Peoples’ Assembly elections

The first Treaty-era elections for the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria were held in March and April 2026, with results announced by the Treaty Authority on 24 April 2026.

Frequently asked questions

Who can vote in First Peoples’ Assembly elections? Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Victoria aged 16 and over who are enrolled on the Gellung Warl electoral roll.

Is Victoria the first state to have a Treaty? Yes. Victoria’s Statewide Treaty is the first Treaty between an Australian government and First Peoples.

What is the difference between Treaty and the Voice? The 2023 Voice referendum proposed a change to the Australian Constitution at the national level. Victoria’s Treaty is a state agreement made under Victorian law and does not change the Constitution.

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