Ngāi Tūhoe Olympian and former hockey international Niniwa Roberts is set to lead the New Zealand team as Chef de Mission at the Pacific Games in 2027.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee has announced that the former Vantage Black Sticks player will lead will a team of over 100 athletes for the second time to compete in the major multi-sport against other Pacific nations in Tahiti.

She says looking back at her life and career, she never knew this pathway to the top would be on the cards.

Niniwa Roberts (Right). Photo: Michael Bradley/Getty Images

“It’s not like you sit there as a young kid going, I want to be the next Chef de Mission.

“I think when I was at an under-18 camp, [it was] the first time I was asked, ‘What is your goal?’ I had to ask my roommate what she was wanting to achieve, and she said, ‘I want to make the New Zealand team and I was like, ' Okay, well, I want to do the same,”

Now Roberts boasts a track record of 146 hockey games and has represented New Zealand in hockey at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games, and the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

Niniwa Roberts-Lang. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

She says she has loved the role, and upholding cultural values such as manaakitanga and whanaungatanga has filled her with a sense of pride.

“I’m really proud to be Māori and lead this team… I think being able to instil those values, which is something that my family or my mum being from Tūhoe has instilled in me, is key,”

“I’m really mindful of making sure people feel comfortable, feel welcomed and actually are just there to really enjoy themselves and give it their best.

Organisers expect around 7,000 athletes, with some of the sports offering opportunities for athletes to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Niniwa Roberts, Chef de Mission for the Pacific Games 2023. (Photo: Supplied)

“I really enjoy being part of a high-performance environment, and I’ve been fortunate since finishing my career in 2008 to be part of athlete support teams at major Games,” she says.

“I’m mindful that, like in a marae situation, I don’t need to be at the front and in the centre of everything; I can also be out back, helping out wherever is needed.”

The Games are set to run from 24 July to 8 August 2027.