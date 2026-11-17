Far North District Council has voted to request an exemption from the Local Government Minister for voting rights for non-elected members on council committees.

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania will submit a letter to the Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport, where officials will assess the application before advising the minister following the election.

On September 19, the Local Government (System Improvements) Amendment Act came into force, introducing a range of changes to the Local Government Act 2002.

The Act does not affect statutory committees or appointments, including those established through Treaty settlements. Committee members appointed under other legislation will also retain their voting rights.

Under the changes, councils can no longer give unelected members, including iwi representatives and those under 18, voting rights on committees covered by the restrictions. These members will also no longer count towards a meeting’s quorum.

In June, then-Local Government Minister Simon Watts pointed to the Far North District Council as an example when discussing the changes.

“That’s not democratic, so we’re fixing it,” Watts said.

The Far North District Council will ask for the following committees to have an exception.

Te Kuaka Committee for Māori Strategic Relationships has nine external members with one Te Kahu o Taonui representative and eight representatives nominated by iwi and hapū entities.

has nine external members with one Te Kahu o Taonui representative and eight representatives nominated by iwi and hapū entities. Te Miromiro Committee for Assurance, Risk and Finance has two independent members

has two independent members Te Koekoeā Committee for Council Controlled Organisations has one independent member.

Under the new legislation, the Minister of Local Government could grant exceptions by Order in Council allowing non-elected members on specific committees to retain voting rights.

Before the vote, Te Kuaka Committee representative for Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Hine, Hohipere Williams, spoke in support of an exemption for the committee, saying it would be “desirable”.

“I am not arguing that Te Kuaka would be unable to meet or make recommendations without voting rights; I am saying that removing the votes of its iwi and hapu representatives would reduce their formal role in the shared work council has assigned to the committee.

“I am asking council to consider whether the exception process should be used to preserve the purpose it assigned to Te Kuaka, high trust relationships based on He Whakaputanga and te Tiriti.”

Williams asked if representatives lost voting rights, how would the council sustain trust and shared responsibilities.

In a public document from Far North District Council around ‘Staff Assessment of the Case for Voting Rights Exceptions’, it said that Te Kuaka had the strongest case out of all councils for exceptions as it represents many northern iwi and hapū.

“Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Hine and Ngāpuhi have not yet completed Treaty settlements; Te Kuaka is one of the few enduring ways for Council and Māori to make decisions together.

“This is perhaps the strongest argument for an exception for Te Kuaka – because it builds on a unique feature of the far north that is a contributor to social cohesion,” it said.

Far North District Council meet in an extraordinary council meeting to discuss voting rights for non-elected members on committees. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

During debates, Deputy Mayor Chicky Rudkin was in support of asking for an exception and said Far North was different as it had one of the largest Māori populations in Aotearoa.

“We have spent many years in FNDC and in Te Tai Tokerau building relationships with iwi and hapū through our partnership committees.

“These relationships haven’t just existed for the sake of process; we’ve seen the value they bring around the table, we have many examples of the mana that having iwi and hapū and experts have brought us.

“On many occasions the discussions have been far richer, and the solutions better and the outcomes more supported because those voices were part of the conversation from the beginning.”

She clarified that council always makes final decisions, but it would be a disservice to the district not to ask the minister for an exception.

Councillor Davina Smoulders, who is part of the ACT Party, was opposed to applying for an exception, saying there was “no sound justification for asking for an exception”.

“A meaningful voice does not require a vote.

“Voting rights should rest with democratically elected representatives, and anyone who wants to vote in the authority on behalf of the community has the opportunity to stand for election.”

She pointed out that Far North had four Māori Ward councillors already.

Tepania was for an application for an exemption, saying if they didn’t apply, he didn’t want to send a message to iwi, hapū, mana whenua and partners “that they are not desired to be at this table”.

“The reason why I am in favour of it going beyond just advice and holding a mandated vote at the table is [that] one, recommendations still go through to council, but two, if I was advising someone .... just off to the side compared to being part of a decision myself, I would think about that decision very carefully because if I am a part of that decision for or against then I am a part of it ... It is much stronger than simply advising off to the side.”

The letter will be sent prior to the deadline on November 18, with a decision is expected in early 2027, with any approved exceptions coming into effect at the end of the transition period.

If the application is unsuccessful, the council will need to revise its committee arrangements to comply with the legislation by March 19, 2027.