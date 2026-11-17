The haka pōwhiri welcoming Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po to Te Poho o Rāwiri Marae in Gisborne for the region's first-ever poukai. Photo credit: Supplied/Zoe Harata/Tūranga FM

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The Māori Queen Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po made a first-of-its-kind visit to Tai Rāwhiti on the weekend for the first-ever Poukai in the region.

The Poukai is an annual circuit of visits by Te Arikinui to marae associated with the Kiingitanga.

Two years ago, Gisborne iwi Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki placed a tono, a request, with the Kiingitanga to hold a Poukai in the Tūranganui-a-Kiwa region. That request was granted last year.

Kiingitanga spokesperson Rahui Papa told RNZ it was an “absolutely beautiful” event, involving a more than 200-person haka pōwhiri to welcome Te Arikinui onto Te Poho o Rāwiri marae in Gisborne.

There was also an exhibition at the Tairāwhiti Museum and a mokopapa, a gathering where participants receive traditional facial tattoos, with participants coming from the various marae of Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki.

“We had the most wonderful kai hākari. It was absolutely fantastic, coupled with the songs, coupled with the haka, coupled with just the wairua of the day was absolutely beautiful,” he said.

Papa said the Poukai tradition dates back to the time of the second Māori King Tāwhio in the late 19th century.

Traditionally, Poukai are associated with Tainui, but there are a few that happen outside of the Waikato region, including in Tauranga, Te Teko, around Lake Rotoiti and now amongst Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, he said.

“It allows for broader and wider discussions for all of those things, for the land, for the water, for the health and wellbeing of the people. And so we can discuss them freely on the marae. And so the poukai brings the opportunity for rangatahi and kaumātua to sit together and to discuss together the pathways forward.”

Papa said there are many whakapapa links between the Kiingitanga and Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki and the broader Tai Rāwhiti region, going back to the eponymous ancestor Māhaki.

Another pivotal connection is with the Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki leader Te Kani te Ua, one of the leading chiefs that selected Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu to be the leader of the Kiingitanga in 1966, and who died soon after.

“This relationship hasn’t been born just yesterday, or even two years ago when the tono was placed. It’s a relationship that is age old, before the coming of the Pākehā, in fact.”

Papa said since placing the tono two years ago Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki have been “walking their talk”, attending the Poukai circuit and many other significant events of the Kiingitanga including the Koroneihana.

“I really want to mihi to the fortitude and the dedication of Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, not only in coming to support the Poukai and support the Kiingitanga and support the queen, absolutely establishing a Poukai within Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki is going to be a defining kotahitanga point forever and a day.”

Papa said there will be a large number of rangatahi that attended the first Poukai who will be able to pass the kōrero they heard that day to the coming generations.

“The beauty about this was there was significant rangatahi involvement in the establishment of the Poukai in Tūranga. And so it’s going to live on in the hearts and minds of people for generation after generation.”

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