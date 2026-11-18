More than 40 academics, former politicians and electoral experts are calling for changes to New Zealand’s MMP system, warning the 2026 election has exposed weaknesses that could undermine proportional representation.

In an open letter to the new Parliament, the group says the party vote should remain the primary determinant of each party’s representation in Parliament.

“The 2026 election has exposed a significant weakness in some of the specifics of how New Zealand’s MMP works. There has been a breakdown, both accidental and deliberately engineered, in the purpose of the party and electorate votes that we have not seen in the 30 years New Zealand has had MMP,” the letter reads.

The signatories say the preliminary results are not proportional, with the second-place party set to have six more MPs than the party that received the most party votes.

Another party is also projected to have five times as many MPs as its share of the party vote would normally give it.

The group says the results highlight a vulnerability in MMP, particularly the way electorate victories and the party vote interact.

Vote-splitting

The issue was brought into focus during this year’s campaign as parties openly encouraged voters to split their two votes.

Te Pāti Māori encouraged supporters in some electorates to vote for its candidate while using their party vote for another party.

At the party’s campaign launch, co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer urged supporters to focus on the candidate vote.

“The only way we’re going to get this government out, get more Māori in Parliament … is to focus on giving our votes to Te Pāti Māori candidates,” she said.

Under MMP, a party that wins more electorate seats than its party vote would normally entitle it to can receive additional overhang seats, increasing the total number of MPs in Parliament.

But weeks out from election day, similar vote-splitting tactics emerged on the centre-right.

ACT and New Zealand First backed advertising encouraging voters to give their electorate vote to National while using their party vote for ACT or NZ First.

NZ First leader Winston Peters described the move as a response to Te Pāti Māori and the left.

“The very manipulation of the electoral system Te Pāti Māori and those on the left are engaging in has to have a response,” he said.

ACT leader David Seymour also defended split voting.

“Both votes belong to the voter,” he said.

The signatories warn the competing strategies could create an “arms race”, with parties attempting to counter each other’s tactics in future elections.

They say deliberate strategic voting could undermine trust in the electoral system and leave voters believing the system is being manipulated.

The group is calling for an urgent select committee inquiry into MMP, with any changes considered before the next general election.

Options include increasing the number of list MPs, reducing the number of electorate MPs, changing the way overhang seats work and altering how voting strength is calculated in Parliament.

The signatories say any changes should be based on proportionality and fairness, involve public submissions and consider New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements, including Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Among the signatories are former Prime Minister Sir Geoffrey Palmer, former Chief Electoral Officer Robert Peden, former Electoral Commission chair Sir Hugh Williams, and academics from universities across the country.

After each general election, the Electoral Commission reviews how the election was run and reports to the Minister of Justice and Parliament. The review can identify issues with the electoral process and recommend administrative or legislative changes.

Parliament can also conduct a post-election inquiry, usually through the Justice Committee, examining the operation of electoral law and the conduct of the election.

However, MMP itself is not automatically comprehensively reviewed after every election. Broader reviews of the electoral system have been conducted separately, including the 2000–01 MMP Review, the 2012 MMP review and the 2022–23 Independent Electoral Review.