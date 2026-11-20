Ngāti Uru urges the Methodist Church to acknowledge that Kaeo mission land was gifted in 1823, disputing a deed as a sale and seeking recognition

Ngāti Uru is calling on the Methodist Church to acknowledge its shared history with the hapū, maintaining that the land where New Zealand’s first Wesleyan mission was established in Kāeo was gifted, not sold.

The call coincides with the upcoming launch of two historical manuscripts by Ngāti Uru. The publications, Ngāti Uru Māreikura Huna and Ngāti Uru Whatukura, analyse the 203-year relationship between the hapū and the Methodist Church, drawing on both hapū oral traditions and legal archives.

Photo supplied: EventFinda

Establishment of Wesleydale

The Wesleyan mission was established in Kāeo, in Northland’s Whangaroa district, in June 1823 by Methodist missionaries Samuel Leigh and William White.

Known as Wesleydale, the mission was set up on the banks of the Kāeo River after Leigh and White formed a relationship with local rangatira, Te Puhi and Hori Te Ara.

However, author and researcher Arena Heta says Ngāti Uru’s connection to Christian concepts predated the arrival of European missionaries.

“They had already had an understanding of Christianity 30 years prior to 1823. They didn’t encounter Rangatira that were unfamiliar with the Christian understanding,” Heta says.

Dispute over the whenua

Heta says Ngāti Uru gifted the whenua to the Wesleyan Missionary Society in 1823, but the Methodist Church has failed to formally recognise that agreement.

Hapū researchers examined 14 boxes of missionary journals held in the Methodist archives in Aotearoa covering the period between 1823 and 1827.

“The Methodist archives, here in Aotearoa, they hold around fourteen boxes of missionary journals, and the missionaries were meticulous record keepers,” says Heta.

Heta says the research uncovered no contemporary journal entries documenting the signing or witnessing of a land purchase deed.

The archives do, however, contain a handwritten transcript of an 1823 deed involving Samuel Leigh and Te Ara (also recorded as George), which lists an exchange of blankets, red cloaks, and axes. Ngāti Uru disputes that this constituted a permanent sale, arguing the transaction was a customary exchange governed by the tikanga of the era.

The original Wesleydale mission was abandoned in 1827 following local conflict, with missionaries relocating to Mangungu in the Hokianga. A Methodist church was later built on the Kaeo site in 1869, followed by the Wesleydale Methodist Memorial Church in 1922.

Photo supplied: EventFinda

Forensic and theological research

The two manuscripts detail the hapū’s findings through distinct research methods:

Ngāti Uru Māreikura Huna – A Mother Hidden in Time evaluates the historical conduct of the Church against scriptural principles, framing Ngāti Uru as the host that enabled the mission’s founding.

Ngāti Uru Whatukura – Te Koi o Te Taki: The Sharp End of the Challenge provides an evidential breakdown of land records, analysing missionary correspondence, Old Land Claims files from the 1840s, Crown Grants, and cadastral survey boundaries.

Historian Professor Vincent O’Malley noted that the combined works provide an important examination of early mission history written directly from a Ngāti Uru perspective.

“Taken together, these two books make an important contribution to knowledge, examining the Wesleyan Mission at Kāeo from a uniquely Ngāti Uru and Christian lens.”

A call for recognition

For Ngāti Uru, the focus is securing formal Church recognition of their historical relationship and the written record.

“Ngāti Uru is not asking the Methodist Church to rewrite history. We’re asking it to acknowledge what the written history already tells us,” Heta says.

The hapū wants the church to engage directly with its findings and acknowledge the host role Ngāti Uru played from the outset.

Te Ao Māori News has contacted the Methodist Church for comment on Ngāti Uru’s concerns, but has yet to receive a response.