Joshua Chiuta has gone viral for his whaikōrero at the regional haka stage in Whangārei, delivered in both his native Shona and te reo Māori

Joshua Chiuta has gone viral for his whaikōrero at the regional haka competition in Whangārei, delivered in both his native Shona and te reo Māori.

Having lived in Aotearoa for three years, Joshua and his whānau have embraced te ao Māori, something they say is important.

“It makes me feel happy and proud that they allowed me to share my culture with the world,” Joshua says.

Joshua performed with Te Kapa o Hurupaki at Marangai Mai E Te Iwi, Te Tai Tokerau’s Mana Kuratahi regional competition in Whangārei.

After months of practice, he had the chance to showcase his hard work with a bilingual whaikōrero that acknowledged his Zimbabwean whakapapa.

“It felt scary, but when they started clapping, it made me excited and happy.”

Seeing his whānau was an emotional moment for Joshua.

“I felt happy, maybe a bit too happy because I started crying,” Joshua says.

“And even though some weren’t there, but it made me feel happy and proud that I got to, like, take them on stage with me, like in spirit.”

I haramai te whānau whānui ki te tautoko i a Joshua. Photo / Manawanui Creative.

Joshua’s grandmother, Molly, watched the performance via livestream from home. She says she felt nervous, as though she was the one performing.

“I felt so nervous, like I was the one going to perform, but I was so excited when he was performing,” she says.

She says she appreciated the way the kura embraced Joshua and allowed him to share his culture.

“I loved the inclusion of him, different as he is, but embracing him as he is, and allowing him to express himself in his language to everybody.”

“That was a very great gesture of the kapa haka tutors to include him and allow him to speak in Shona.”

Molly says she has noticed similarities between Shona and Māori cultures.

“I’ve realised we have some similarities as our Shona culture, or African. In the sense of familyhood, we value each other.”

“When we came here, Māori people are the indigenous people of this country, and they are around us. We are always together.”

Molly has also seen Joshua’s confidence grow during his three years at Hurupaki School.

“I give credit to them as a school and to Matua Horihi as their tutor. He has grown so much confidence the moment he started doing kapa haka and all the activities.”

Joshua was awarded second place in the whaikōrero category, recognising the progress he has made over the past few years.

Kua tipu, kua rea i roto i ngā tau

Te Kapa o Hurupaki tutor Horihi Manihera says the kura began building te ao Māori into school life three years ago, alongside principal Danny Clarkson.

“[Joshua] was only a little fella back then. I think he caught the bug that year. Then the following year he was just, he grew in strength in te ao haka.”

Joshua credits Matua Horihi as his biggest teacher when it comes to haka.

“He’s fun, kind, and sometimes he’s kind of funny,” Joshua says.

“He can still help us in like anything rākau, patu, poi. He’ll help us in anything.”

Manihera says Joshua has become one of the main leaders of the kapa, with his passion growing each year.

“His passion grew through those three years, and so this year he became a haka freak, I tell you, a real haka freak.

“He’s a talented young fella, and I know he’s going to do big things. He’s already doing big things,”

Manihera says the kura has also worked hard to build a strong relationship with Ngāti Kahu o Torongare, ensuring tauira are grounded in the kōrero tuku iho of their takiwā.

“With that relationship growing with our hapū and kura, we’re able to teach that tikanga, that reo o te kāinga at that kura, so growing that space not only in te ao haka, but in te reo as well.”

Ngā whāinga i te ao haka

Joshua and his whānau are enjoying life in Whangārei.

“It’s nice and quiet. Like, yeah, and all my Zimbabwean brothers live here too, so I can have like friends to play with. And also, in my school, like the teachers are kind.”

Joshua has big goals for the future, including performing on stage with Te Pū o Te Wheke, Te Maurea Whiritoi or even the All Blacks.

Te Kapa o Hurupaki placed second in the Primary Aggregate category.

The six kapa representing Te Tai Tokerau at next year’s Te Mana Kuratahi are: