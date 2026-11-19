Former Māori News Editor Jamie Tahana is concerned what the cuts could mean for Māori journalism

Former RNZ Māori News Editor Jamie Tahana is warning that progress made in advancing te ao Māori and honouring Te Tiriti across the organisation could be at risk as RNZ faces major cuts.

Tahana, who held the role from 2021 to 2023, says RNZ had made significant strides in strengthening its Māori coverage and embedding te ao Māori and Te Tiriti across the organisation.

But he fears cutting an already small Māori team could undermine that progress and have a wider impact on RNZ’s ability to reflect and serve Māori audiences.

“I do worry that those gains could be squandered because of this staggering blunder that has happened in the past few weeks.”

“There is not much in terms of Te Ao Māori programs and staff and journalism; there’s not much fat to trim there, so any cut to that would have significant consequences for our communities but also for RNZ’s Te Tiriti obligations.” He said.

Concerns on future of Māori journalism

Proposed job cuts at RNZ are raising concerns about the future of Māori journalism and programming, with the state broadcaster acknowledging Māori staff are worried about job security.

RNZ is proposing to cut 58 full-time equivalent positions as it attempts to address an $11.8 million deficit for the year ended June 2026.

RNZ initially proposed cutting 25 to 30 roles but has since increased that figure to 58. It is also proposing at least a 5% reduction in non-staff operating costs.

No part of the organisation has been specifically protected from the cuts.

An RNZ spokesperson in a statement says it remains committed to Māori audiences, Māori journalism and content, and to reflecting te ao Māori and te reo Māori across its platforms.

The broadcaster says its proposals will be guided by its Charter, audience needs and strategy, including its Rautaki Māori, with a focus on protecting audience services as far as possible.

However, RNZ says it cannot protect specific parts of the organisation while achieving the level of staffing reductions required.

The broadcaster says it recognises Māori staff have concerns about job security and the future of Māori programming.

All proposed changes are subject to consultation, with no final decisions made.

RNZ is also forecasting another $7.8 million deficit in the 2026/27 financial year.