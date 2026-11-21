Mata Reports won Best Current Affairs Programme, at the NZ Screen Awards 2026, on 19 November, 2026. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

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Mata Media won two awards at the New Zealand Screen Awards on Thursday night.

Mata Reports was named Best Current Affairs Programme, and Mata with Mihingarangi took home the Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme award.

Both shows are presented by Mihingarangi Forbes, and explore the depth and complexity of Māori issues, voices and perspectives. They also talk to Māori newsmakers and commentators for in-depth kōrero about the political issues impacting Aotearoa.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this recognition, which reflects the importance of independent Māori journalism and its role in holding power to account,” co-creator and producer of both shows Annabelle Lee-Mather said.

“Above all, we want to acknowledge the people and whānau who put their trust in us to tell their stories, often during some of the most difficult times in their lives. It’s a responsibility we take seriously and a privilege we never take for granted.

Forbes said: “We also want to acknowledge the exceptional work of the other finalists in both categories. There is so much important journalism and storytelling being produced in Aotearoa, and we feel fortunate to be recognised alongside them.”

During her acceptance speech, Forbes acknowledged the difficulties the media industry faced.

“We are sending our aroha to those who are facing the barrel.”

Both shows are available to watch on RNZ.co.nz.

Once Were Gardeners, presented by RNZ Music 101 host Kara Rickard, was named Best Factual Series.

The award for Best Reo Māori Programme went to the long-running documentary series Waka Huia.

Māori gothic horror film Mārama won three awards for cinematography, costume design and production design.

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